Every NBA Team's Blueprint for 2019 Free Agency

Notable Free Agents: Thomas Bryant (Early Bird restricted); Jeff Green (non-Bird); Dwight Howard (player option); Jodie Meeks (Early Bird); Markieff Morris; Kelly Oubre Jr. (restricted); Austin Rivers; Tomas Satoransky (restricted); Jason Smith

Options Likely To Be Exercised: None

Non-Guaranteed Salaries: None

Salary-Cap Outlook: Bust-up-the-Biggish-Three expensive



Biggest Flight Risk: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Realistic Target: Darren Collison

Most Pressing Question: Has the Big Three already peaked?

Same issues, different offseason. The Washington Wizards' core of Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and John Wall has been on the verge of passing its use-by date for at least a year.

Shaking things up with the additions of Dwight Howard, Jeff Green and Austin Rivers buys them one more season, but another early playoff exit will necessitate a wholesale makeover. Paying into the tax for this roster is questionable as it stands, and Washington's operating costs are only going to balloon. Wall's salary nearly doubles in 2019-20, when he, Beal, Porter and Ian Mahinmi will combine to make $107.9 million.

Put another way: Four players will run the Wizards almost the entire salary cap. Tack on new deals for Markieff Morris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tomas Satoransky, and poof! Luxury-tax city.

Changing out non-stars doesn't make enough of a dent in the bottom line. Washington would have to get rid of close to everyone, and a Beal-Porter-Wall tricycle isn't good enough to drag a minimum-contract hodgepodge to anything special.

Divesting one of the Big Three members into cheaper prospects and role players is the only way for the Wizards to keep things reasonable. That should help them deepen the rotation and shirk an unruly tax bill. The right package would unlock the full mid-level exception to use on a steadying hand for the second unit.

Choosing the Wizards' odd man out is a hard-knocks choice for a different time. The upcoming season will influence their view of the nucleus and its future a great deal. Maybe this group finally detonates and earns itself another year, cost be darn tootin'd. For the time being, though, it sure feels like 2018-19 will be the last hurrah for the Wizards as we've come to know them.

