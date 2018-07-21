Every NBA Fanbase's Most Depressing Number Heading into 2018-19 Season

27 of 30

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Number: Only the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks took more two-point jumpers from at least 10 feet than the San Antonio Spurs, who fired away 28.7 percent of their field-goal attempts from that general range.

One of the greatest misconceptions of the analytics movement is that all mid-range jumpers are bad shots.

They're not. Taken too frequently, they can be detrimental to the efficiency of an offense. But you shouldn't discourage players adept at making those long twos from playing to their strengths...so long as they're not piling up too many attempts. Threes are better plays than deep twos, but only if that decision also caters to the skill set of the rostered players.

And that's why the San Antonio Spurs are seeing how far they can push the envelope. High-powered offenses such as the Golden State Warriors have made eurythmic use of deep shooting and mid-range marksmanship, and that's apparently empowering San Antonio to see if it can increase the percentage of shots taken from the shorter range. After all, that mark of 28.7 percent is only going to rise after the addition of DeMar DeRozan, who took 42.9 percent of his field-goal attempts from at least 10 feet but inside the arc.

Between him and LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs could be pushing beyond the bounds of beneficial strategy, though questioning the decision-making of this organization is always a dangerous game. Still, that's not going to stop me from wondering about the fit here. Nor will it keep Sports Illustrated's Rob Mahoney from penning the following:

"At issue is the extent of his overlap with Aldridge and the rest of the Spurs. What is Rudy Gay, if not a lesser DeRozan? What lanes will be available to Dejounte Murray with yet another questionable three-point shooter playing big minutes? What space will there be for Lonnie Walker to drive or Pau Gasol to make moves of his own?

"The mid-post and the elbows will be so consistently crowded that it seems intentional—as if the court's natural occupancy limits held some untapped potential. More realistically, the Spurs might find their new roster holds all the virtues of a traffic jam."