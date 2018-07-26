Ranking the Top 10 Players in Golden State Warriors History

1 of 11

Mitch Richmond (1988-91)

Richmond averaged better than 22 points per game in each of his three seasons with Golden State, serving as one-third of Run TMC along with Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin. However, it wasn't until the Warriors traded him to Sacramento that he became a perennial All-Star. Had Richmond spent more than three years with the Warriors, he'd have been a no-doubter for the top 10.

Jeff Mullins (1966-76)

Mullins played 10 seasons with the Warriors, averaging better than 16 points per game in seven of them and surpassing 20 points in four consecutive years. When Rick Barry left for five seasons to play in the ABA, Mullins essentially took over and helped keep this team in playoff contention year after year. However, it wasn't until late in his career with a drastically reduced role that he finally played on a team that won a title.

Eric "Sleepy" Floyd (1983-87)

In a little less than five full seasons with Golden State, Floyd averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 assists—compared to 9.7 and 4.6, respectively, for the rest of his career. But with just one All-Star selection in his career, he was a far cry from the top 10.

Joe Barry Carroll (1980-84, 1985-87)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1980 draft was a force in the post for six-plus seasons, averaging 20.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Warriors. But like Floyd, Carroll appeared in only one All-Star Game.

Purvis Short (1978-87)

It's hard to believe the Warriors had such trouble even playing .500 basketball with Short, Carroll and Floyd on the roster together for several years. This third and longest-tenured member of the trio averaged 19.4 points per game. But with nary an All-Star Game or All-NBA appearance, Short fell just short of the top 10.

Tim Hardaway (1989-96)

Prior to a knee injury that cost him the entire 1993-94 season, it seemed Hardaway was on the fast track to the Hall of Fame. He averaged 22.7 points and 10.0 assists in the three All-Star seasons predating the injury. But how great of a Warrior was he, really, if the season that he missed was one of the team's most successful (50-32) during his time on the roster?

Latrell Sprewell (1992-98)

Sprewell averaged 20.1 points per game with the Warriors, but they turned into the laughingstock of the NBA with him "leading" the way. Even with three All-Star Game appearances, the man who was infamous for choking his coach fell well short of the cut.

Tom Gola (1955-62)

Gola averaged 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first six seasons with the Warriors, but Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin and Neil Johnston were clearly the driving forces for the franchise during his tenure.