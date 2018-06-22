Michael Porter Jr.'s Draft Night Disaster Is Huge Blessing for Denver Nuggets

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

One by one, minutes after Twitter already new what he would say, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the names of Thursday's lottery selections. Immediately, it did not appear Michael Porter Jr. had anything to worry about.

Deandre Ayton at No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns. Marvin Bagley III at No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings. Luka Doncic at No. 3 to the Dallas Mavericks, by way of the Atlanta Hawks.

Everything was, for the most part, going according to plan. Not even the Doncic trade disarmed.

Jaren Jackson Jr. at No. 4 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young at No. 5 to the Hawks, by way of Dallas. Mo Bamba at No. 6 to the Orlando Magic.

Only then, at No. 7, were we entering Porter range.

Wendell Carter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. Collin Sexton at No. 8 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Knox at No. 9 to the New York Knicks. Mikal Bridges, later traded to the Suns, at No. 10 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Something was clearly off.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 11 to the Los Angeles Clippers, by way of the Charlotte Hornets. Miles Bridges at No. 12 to the Hornets, by way of Los Angeles. Jerome Robinson at No. 13 to the Clippers.

Aaand, wow. Could Porter actually land outside the lottery?

Back injuries limited him to just three appearances at Missouri, and his recent brush with hip spasms are no bueno. But, like, damn. He was a near-consensus top-three pick fewer than eight months ago. Now, here he was, on draft night, waiting on the Denver Nuggets to determine whether he even qualified as lottery talent anymore.

He did.

The Nuggets took Porter at No. 14 to close the lottery, in what remains a genius gamble, backed by a swell of good fortune, from a team ideally positioned to make it.

In a vacuum, yes, Denver is stepping out on a limb. A 53-minute post-recovery sample size isn't a lot to go on—especially when the returns during that time weren't good:

Projecting Porter's future is impossible without knowing whether he has a clean bill of health. Teams were clearly scared of his prognosis. He wouldn't have plunged to No. 14 otherwise. League sources told The Athletic's Michael Scotto the Sixers considered using Markelle Fultz, No. 10 and No. 26 to trade into the top five with the intention of drafting Porter, but his back chased them away.

And yet, Philly thinking about this scenario even for a second, even for a fraction of a second, says it all.

Porter is the kind of player who makes you think—who makes you want to ignore the warning signs in favor of the potential reward. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had him going to Chicago at No. 7 in his final mock. He only recently dropped out of the top 10 for ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony.

Consider what The Stepien's Cole Zwicker wrote about him in November, just weeks before he suffered his trajectory-derailing setback:

"Porter Jr. is perhaps the best wing/combo-forward scoring prospect to enter the draft since Kevin Durant a decade ago. He isn’t Durant, lacking that combination of handle and generational off the dribble shooting (along with plus length), but he’s a notch above everyone else as a shooter especially.

"Porter Jr. might be best utilized in a Paul George type role as primarily a gravity shooter off pin-downs and screens with his size, but there might be more handling upside if he shows comfort here at Missouri. Right now Porter Jr’s is best approached with an open mind as a tight-space handler and defender. If he shows both, he looks like the favorite to challenge Doncic for No. 1 pick honors."

Denver nabbed this guy 14th. Think about that. Fourteenth. This was a pick the Nuggets were expected to possibly use in a dump salary, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Denver Stiffs' Ryan Blackburn). And they turned it into a player deemed borderline transcendent at full strength.

All of Porter's functional concerns remain. He won't create high-quality looks off the dribble right away. His handle is too awkward. He's not viewed as a ready-made playmaker; it could be a while before he's captaining pick-and-rolls.

The Nuggets shouldn't care. They don't need Porter to be an alpha scorer or primary ball-handler. They have Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray to shoulder those workloads. Porter instead enters the NBA with the freedom to develop a general feel off the ball.

Gary Harris' role is a good baseline. His opportunities aren't grounded in self-sufficiency. Over 70 percent of his offensive possessions last season came off cuts, handoffs, fast breaks and spot-ups.

Deploying Porter in a similar capacity should work. He will terrorize defenses in transition if he doesn't settle for jumpers, and he has the release point and speed to make the most of his catch-and-fire looks.

Convincing Porter to buy into accessory duty could be tough. He's someone teams are supposed to build entire attacks around. By his own admission, he's itching to disprove his draft-night plunge:

Grooming him for more responsibility without compromising the offense's well-established is key. The Nuggets have the room to do it. Letting him headline bench-heavy units for brief spells caters to both his learning curve and ego.

Things get tight if Denver re-signs Will Barton. But he fancies himself a starter. Promote him, and the second unit could be Porter's to run, beside potentially Wilson Chandler (player option). Or Barton could leave altogether, in which case staggering their minutes isn't an issue.

Maybe that doesn't even matter. Maybe Porter's offensive involvement won't be an issue at all. Jokic has a way of keeping everybody happy, and the Nuggets' other main ball-handlers (Murray, Millsap) are not the self-serving kind.

Porter's defensive fit figures to be more of a dilemma—and that puts it strongly. If Porter is healthy, his vitals will take care of the rest. He's 6'11", but moves with the gait of a swingman or wing—smooth, not explosive. His length and fair-weather quickness will get him by against 2s, 3s and 4s. He should only be a real liability when chasing around larger wings and fringe bigs with Adonis builds.

Indeed, almost everyone and everything is blue skies and rainbows on draft night. The relative unknown begets optimism. But then prospects take the floor, and then they play the games, and then things are subject to change.

Denver may look back at this as a gamble that didn't pan out. It will be years before Porter's arc allows for a sweeping verdict, but it could happen. And you know what? It wouldn't matter. The Nuggets will be fine.

They finished one play-in victory shy of the playoffs this year. A healthier Millsaps gets them over that hump in 2018-19. Their cap sheet isn't great, but three of their four best players will be under 25 when next season tips off: Harris (24), Jokic (23), Jamal Murray (21). And now they have a soon-to-be 20-year-old Porter—at a discounted rate even by rookie-scale standards no less:

End-of-lottery selections aren't supposed to be franchise cornerstones. Porter might be. Opportunities like this don't come along often, if at all. The Nuggets' long-term outlook was bright enough before. It could be blinding now.

Whatever happens, they can't lose.

