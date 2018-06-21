2018 NBA Mock Draft: Final 2-Round Predictions

11 of 15

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

11. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton (Alabama, PG, Freshman)

Sexton only worked out for a handful of teams, including the Hornets, who could be on the verge of blowing up their roster after they agreed to trade Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Charlotte didn't work out Young. Sexton could wind up being Kemba Walker's replacement with his similar scoring ability and superior defensive potential.

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Trae Young (Oklahoma, PG, Freshman)

We're hearing that Young is slipping. With two lottery picks, the Clippers figure to use one on Young, who would give L.A. a high-powered backcourt alongside Lou Williams. Expect other teams, including the Suns, to try to move up to grab Young at Nos. 12 or 13.

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams (Texas A&M, C, Sophomore)

Assuming DeAndre Jordan opts out, the Clippers could view Williams as a cheaper replacement. He's similarly long and explosive around the rim, making him an exciting lob catcher and shot-blocker.

14. Denver Nuggets: Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech, SG/SF, Freshman)

Teams look at Smith through the long-term projection lens. He's limited off the dribble, but he just turned 19 years old earlier this month. He's one of the draft's top athletes and defenders, and he shot 18-of-40 from deep during his lone season at Texas Tech.

15. Washington Wizards: Jerome Robinson (Boston College, SG, Junior)

A high-level scorer, Robinson averaged 24.3 points during ACC play, burying defenses with his mean perimeter skills off pick-and-rolls, pull-ups and step-backs. He's soared up boards quietly and quickly.

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Aaron Holiday (UCLA, PG, Junior)

Holiday blew up replacing Lonzo Ball as UCLA's lead guard, finishing his junior season averaging 20.3 points and 5.8 assists while shooting over 40 percent from three for the third straight season. If the Suns stay put at No. 16, they could add Holiday to run the point next to Devin Booker.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV (Miami, SG, Freshman)

An explosive leaper with a convincing shooting stroke, Walker has a terrific foundation for a 2-guard. He'll need to use the next few years improving his ball skills off the dribble.

18. San Antonio Spurs: Kevin Huerter (Maryland, SF, Sophomore)

Huerter soared up boards after the combine, where he was able to show off his signature shooting stroke along with his underappreciated playmaking. He'll miss the next two months to recover from hand surgery, but that won't affect any team's evaluation.

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Miles Bridges (Michigan State, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Bridges didn't improve enough as a sophomore to lock himself into the lottery, but there should still be interest in one of the nation's most explosive athletes. He also made at least two threes per game in both of his seasons at Michigan State. It wouldn't be surprising if another team was picking here at No. 19, though.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova, SG, Sophomore)

With Jamal Crawford likely to leave in free agency, the Timberwolves could target DiVincenzo for offense and energy off the bench. He can offer the microwave scoring and secondary playmaking we saw in the national title game in addition to tough perimeter defense.