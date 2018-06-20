2018 NBA Draft: Big Board for Cleveland Cavaliers

2018 NBA Draft: Big Board for Cleveland CavaliersJune 20, 2018
For the first time in years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a reason to care about the NBA draft.
The Cavs hold the No. 8 pick thanks to the Kyrie Irving trade, marking the first time they've owned a selection in the opening round since 2015. This is the highest they've selected since making Andrew Wiggins the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.
It's still unclear who Cleveland will make this pick for, though.
The Cavaliers have been "obsessed" with the draft since they acquired the Brooklyn Nets' selection from the Boston Celtics last August as part of the Irving package, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. While there's a good chance they'll look at this as a building block for their future, Vardon notes: "They are taking calls from teams looking to move up in the draft via trade and are seeking proven NBA vets whose presence would both improve the roster and be enticing to James."
No trades can become official until the new league year starts July 1, but Cleveland could agree to a swap before the draft and take whatever player the team they are dealing with wants. This could hinge on what prospects are available at No. 8, as potential partners may be targeting a specific player.
If no deal is in place, the Cavaliers need to draft the best talent available.
Based on who may be sitting at No. 8 and the work Cleveland's front office has done, here's a best guess at the Cavs' big board heading into Thursday night's draft.
No. 5: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State
2017-18 Stats Per Game: 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 31.4 minutes, 52.7/36.4/85.3 shooting, 22.6 PER
Age: 20
B/R Mock: No. 11 overall to Charlotte Hornets
By all accounts, Bridges is expected to be available at No. 8 for Cleveland, who have already brought him to town for a private workout.
It's tough to tell what position Bridges will play in the NBA, although that matters less and less now. He's been listed anywhere from 6'5" without shoes to 6'7" with them, meaning he's likely to play small forward or a small-ball power forward.
Bridges is extremely athletic, can shoot, run in transition and finish off acrobatic alley-oops at the rim. He would give LeBron James a scoring wing to play alongside and someone who could switch onto multiple positions defensively.
His ceiling isn't as high as others in this spot, but a Tobias Harris-like career is possible. Perhaps Bridges best chance to come to Cleveland is majority owner Dan Gilbert. A 1983 graduate of Michigan State, Gilbert and his wife recently donated $15 million in part to help fund renovations of the Breslin Center.
It's tough to say how many strings Gilbert is pulling in the front office, but he has attended college games and prospect workouts this season. Bridges may be in play.
No. 4: Wendell Carter, C, Duke
2017-18 Stats Per Game: 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 26.8 minutes, 56.1/41.3/73.8 shooting, 28.2 PER
Age: 19
B/R Mock: No. 8 overall to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Al Horford comparisons are very real.
Perhaps no big man in this draft has as versatile an offensive game as Carter. He was an excellent three-point shooter in a limited sample size, has a nice touch around the rim and can find the open man (3.0 assists per 40 minutes).
He won't turn 20 until April, and has good size (6'10", 258 pounds) for an NBA center. Cleveland could use him as a stretch-5 in a frontcourt with Kevin Love, giving LeBron James four shooters on the court at all times.
Carter worked out for the Cavs between Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals, and would be an immediate upgrade over Tristan Thompson for the starting center spot. His ceiling isn't as high as Deandre Ayton, Mo Bamba or other centers in this draft, but his floor doesn't appear to be as low, either.
As NBA teams begin to phase out non-shooting bigs, Carter could prove valuable via a trade as well.
No. 3: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
2017-18 Stats Per Game: 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 29.9 minutes, 44.7/33.6/77.8 shooting, 23.5 PER
Age: 19
B/R Mock: No. 12 overall to Los Angeles Clippers
Sexton seems to be all over draft boards, from being mentioned as early as No. 6 overall to the Orlando Magic, to possibly falling to the late lottery.
Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported that LeBron James' camp likes Sexton (per ESPNCleveland's Jordan Zirm). A poor man's Russell Westbrook in the body of Eric Bledsoe would be a good comparison, given Sexton's athleticism, competitiveness and developing outside game.
More of a scoring guard than a true facilitator, Sexton would bring a scoring punch and plenty of defensive intensity to the Cavaliers' backcourt.
The Cavs need a point guard, as George Hill is merely keeping the seat warm for someone from this draft or an offseason acquisition. It would be a surprise to see Cleveland not try to upgrade the position if James returns.
Cleveland hosted a draft workout for Sexton just a day after getting swept from the NBA Finals, with both general manager Koby Altman and team majority owner Dan Gilbert in attendance.
No. 2: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
2017-18 Stats Per Game: 27.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 35.4 minutes, 42.2/36.0/86.1 shooting, 28.3 PER
Age: 19
B/R Mock: No. 6 overall to Orlando Magic
Young did everything for Oklahoma this year, averaging an incredible 30.3 points and 9.5 assists on 40.9 percent shooting from deep in the team's first 21 games. His production and efficieny over the last 11 trailed a little, possibly due to the intense workload he shouldered all season.
If team's are looking for upside, Young offers an insane amount. His ability to pull up from anywhere in the half court is something only seen from a handful of NBA players. James has previously posted about Young, meaning there's likely already a level of respect and admiration there.
ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony reported that the Cavs held a secret draft workout for Young on Saturday, noting that he's very much at play for Cleveland at No. 8.
While Young's size (just under 6'2", 178 pounds) and defense are a concern, his remarkable outside shooting, court vision and passing are huge in today's NBA. Even if the Cavs select Young with the intent to keep him, there should be plenty of interested teams calling should he fall that far.
No. 1: Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri
2017-18 Stats Per Game: 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 17.7 minutes (three games), 33.3/30.0/77.8 shooting, 20.0 PER
Age: 19
B/R Mock: No. 7 overall to Chicago Bulls
If Porter falls to the Cavaliers at No. 8, it appears Cleveland will be quick to turn in the card. As Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com writes:
Several sources, ranging from NBA executive to agents to scouts, told cleveland.com that the Cavs would most likely draft Porter if they could. The team, naturally, will not comment on its draft strategy.
Porter played just two full games at Missouri following back surgery, totaling 28 points and 18 rebounds. He's a 6'10" wing that has a nice looking release and already has an arsenal of offensive moves. Had he played a full college season, we may be talking about Porter as the No. 1 overall pick.
Cleveland would find a role for Porter immediately, no matter what LeBron James decides to do. He represents the highest upside of any player the Cavaliers could grab at No. 8, and would likely stir up the most trade value as well.
While others likes Trae Young, Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter and Miles Bridges would be fine additions, the Cavs' top priority appears to be Porter no matter what they end up doing with the pick.
Greg Swartz covers the Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA for Bleacher Report. Stats provided by Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. B/R Mock predictions provided by Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft.