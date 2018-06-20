2018 NBA Draft: Big Board for Cleveland Cavaliers

0 of 5

David Sherman/Getty Images

For the first time in years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a reason to care about the NBA draft.

The Cavs hold the No. 8 pick thanks to the Kyrie Irving trade, marking the first time they've owned a selection in the opening round since 2015. This is the highest they've selected since making Andrew Wiggins the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

It's still unclear who Cleveland will make this pick for, though.

The Cavaliers have been "obsessed" with the draft since they acquired the Brooklyn Nets' selection from the Boston Celtics last August as part of the Irving package, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. While there's a good chance they'll look at this as a building block for their future, Vardon notes: "They are taking calls from teams looking to move up in the draft via trade and are seeking proven NBA vets whose presence would both improve the roster and be enticing to James."

No trades can become official until the new league year starts July 1, but Cleveland could agree to a swap before the draft and take whatever player the team they are dealing with wants. This could hinge on what prospects are available at No. 8, as potential partners may be targeting a specific player.

If no deal is in place, the Cavaliers need to draft the best talent available.

Based on who may be sitting at No. 8 and the work Cleveland's front office has done, here's a best guess at the Cavs' big board heading into Thursday night's draft.