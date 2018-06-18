Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Calling Spurs About Star SF

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Spurs won 118-115 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are "one of several teams making calls to San Antonio about Kawhi Leonard," according to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

Landing Leonard would sweeten the pot for LeBron James, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer. And after the Golden State Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, it wouldn't be surprising if James either sought a new team better equipped to win a title or only returned to Cleveland if the team added another star.       

                                                                      

