UFC's Sean Strickland Holds Man at Gunpoint on Video Before Police Arrest Suspect

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland says he held a man at gunpoint before police arrested the suspect. Strickland posted a surveillance video on Instagram and detailed his experience.

In the video, a man can be seen walking onto Strickland's driveway and attempting to hide between two vehicles. Strickland is then seen walking out of his house while carrying a handgun.

The man appeared to attempt to flee, but Strickland and another man followed him into the street. Strickland shoved him to the ground and is seen pointing his gun at him when the video ends. He wrote in the caption that the man was arrested.

"The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car," Strickland wrote.

This isn't the first time that a UFC champion has thwarted a suspect. Per TMZ Sports, Jon Jones stopped an attempted burglary in November 2020 by chasing the person with a shotgun.