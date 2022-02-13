Joe Burrow Won Bengals Teammates over in Racial Injustice Meeting, Ex-Staffer Says

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has grown into a team leader in just his second year, but a pivotal moment occurred before he even played in an NFL game.

Burrow reportedly made a strong impression on his teammates during a 2020 team meeting about racial injustice when he shared a personal story and pledged to fight against racism for the rest of his life.

"He won the team over real quick -- every leader has that moment," a former Bengals staff member said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The team had gathered together in August of Burrow's rookie year in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the ensuing protests against racial injustice across the country.

According to Fowler, Burrow "decided to address the team by telling a personal story about the racial injustice a Black teammate experienced during their high school basketball days." Burrow's emotion when telling the story and his promise to fight against those types of situations was well-received by his teammates.

"He kind of broke down talking about it," Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said. "He's a guy who stood there and he supported his friend as he should because you know it's not right. As a person it meant a lot to hear how he stood up for him. [Racism] is not something he's not just now learning."

Burrow's father Jim confirmed the story about the racial slurs being directed at his teammate and how it affected his son.

"I think it opened his eyes that something like that could happen," Jim told Fowler of his son. "For us, just the normal core values we grew up with: Always show respect, treat people with respect no matter who they are, what their background is, and be willing to help others when you can."

The 25-year-old signal caller has gained the respect of his teammates for his efforts both on and off the field.

"When he does [speak], everybody listens," cornerback Mike Hilton said.

Burrow has the chance to win a title in just his second year as the Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.