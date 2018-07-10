'Madden NFL 19' Ratings Released for Every Player on All 32 Teams

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The moment gamers have been waiting for has arrived.

EA Sports unveiled the "Madden NFL 19" ratings for every player on all 32 teams Tuesday.

In the lead-up to the official unveiling, the company teased some of the ratings on its Twitter account. From top-rated rookies to the top-rated passers, fans have gotten a sneak peek at what's in store for this year's version of the popular video game.

EA Sports previously announced that seven players made up the exclusive "99" club:

Now fans can look at the full list of ratings.

The Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and the Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack led all left ends with overall ratings of 98, while the Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith led all safeties with a 97. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams have a pair of defensive linemen gamers can wreak havoc with, as right end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (94) are among the top players at their respective positions.

Baltimore Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson has a 79 overall rating and a 91 in speed. His reaction to having a chance to play as himself in the game?

Of course, he's not the only one with a beef:

Other notable players include Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (93), San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (90), Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (81) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (80).

"Madden NFL 19" drops Aug. 10.