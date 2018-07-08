2018 MLB All-Star Rosters: Ranking the Biggest Snubs and Surprises

0 of 8

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The rosters for the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star team are hot off the presses. Naturally, the only thing to do now is to calmly take it all in.

Just kidding. Now is the time for raising eyebrows and shaking fists.

We're going to run through the biggest surprises and snubs (four of each) for the squads that the American League and National League have lined up for July 17 at Nationals Park. The surprises range from upsets in the starting lineup to unexpected reserves. The snubs are just that: snubs.

Let's count 'em down, starting with the biggest surprises.