SF Giants Trade Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson and More to Texas Rangers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

San Francisco Giants' Austin Jackson stands on the field during batting practice before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers acquired reliever Cory Gearrin, outfielder Austin Jackson and pitching prospect Jason Bahr in a trade with the San Francisco Giants Sunday:

In a corresponding move, the Rangers placed pitchers Matt Bush and Tony Barnette to the 60-day disabled list, per ESPN.com.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Reynolds Carries Nats with 10 RBI

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Reynolds Carries Nats with 10 RBI

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Braun Hits 10-Day DL, Cain Activated

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Braun Hits 10-Day DL, Cain Activated

    MLB
    via MLB

    Report: Dodgers Among 7 Potential Suitors for Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Dodgers Among 7 Potential Suitors for Machado

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear 🔥

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear 🔥

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics