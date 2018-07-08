SF Giants Trade Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson and More to Texas Rangers

SF Giants Trade Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson and More to Texas RangersJuly 8, 2018
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
The Texas Rangers acquired reliever Cory Gearrin, outfielder Austin Jackson and pitching prospect Jason Bahr in a trade with the San Francisco Giants Sunday:
San Francisco Giants @SFGiants
OFFICIAL: #SFGiants have traded Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson & minor league RHP Jason Bahr to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Ray Black & Steven Duggar contracts purchased.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers placed pitchers Matt Bush and Tony Barnette to the 60-day disabled list, per ESPN.com.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Reynolds Carries Nats with 10 RBI