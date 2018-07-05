Hunter S. Thompson Told Jim Irsay to Draft Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning in 1998

Hunter S. Thompson Told Jim Irsay to Draft Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning in 1998July 6, 2018
Hunter S. Thompson is a legendary writer and pioneered his own form of journalism. When it came to NFL talent assessment, Thompson was decidedly less legendary.
Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf shared a letter from Thompson to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Thompson informed Irsay he wouldn't provide a $30 million loan if the Colts were to select Peyton Manning but would do so if the team committed to taking Leaf first overall in the 1998 draft:
Ryan D Leaf @RyanDLeaf
So I received this letter last week. It’s written by Hunter S Thompson to @Colts Owner Jim Irsay in 1998 a month before the NFL Draft. This is unbelievable, hysterical, & ludicrous!! Have a read. @richeisen and I will discuss today on @RichEisenShow at 11:00 AM PT. #mindblown https://t.co/AWStCEiSTM
The Colts' decision to not take Leaf is one of the more interesting "what ifs" in NFL draft history. At the time, placing Manning over Leaf was far from a universal opinion. But Leaf's and Manning's careers went in significantly divergent directions following draft day.
Colts fans will be thankful Irsay and Indianapolis' front office stuck to its guns and picked Manning, who went on to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
