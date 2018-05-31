Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 2 Months from the Deadline

1 of 10

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles are off to a putrid 17-39 start in Manny Machado's walk year. Add these factors together, and you get one hell of an inevitable trade.

There's been plenty of chatter about the Chicago Cubs being the top fit for the 25-year-old shortstop, who's boosted his value with a 1.004 OPS and 16 home runs. Other popular suitors include the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

Nobody needs him more than the Arizona Diamondbacks, however.

There are reasons aplenty for why the D-backs have followed a 20-8 start with a 8-19 slump in May. By far the biggest is that their offense has deteriorated to a point where it now ranks 28th in runs per game.

And yet, the Diamondbacks' upside remains high. They can win with their pitching and defense in the short term. In the long term, they can bank on Paul Goldschmidt to get hot and A.J. Pollock, Steven Souza Jr., Robbie Ray and Shelby Miller to get healthy.

A trade for Machado could therefore supercharge the D-backs for the stretch run. It also happens to be something they had interest in over the winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. And in right-hander Jon Duplantier (No. 66 prospect on MLB.com), they have an ideal prospect to serve as a centerpiece.