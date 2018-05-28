Ronald Acuna's Injury Diagnosed as ACL Sprain, Knee Contusion; OF Will Go on DL

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

Team personnel help Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. after he was injured while running out a single during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that Ronald Acuna Jr.'s MRI revealed a left knee ACL sprain, a left knee contusion and a back contusion.

They will be placing the outfielder on the disabled list, and he will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

                                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

