Ronald Acuna's Injury Diagnosed as ACL Sprain, Knee Contusion; OF Will Go on DL

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that Ronald Acuna Jr.'s MRI revealed a left knee ACL sprain, a left knee contusion and a back contusion.

They will be placing the outfielder on the disabled list, and he will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

