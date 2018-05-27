Report: Some NFL Players Consider Sitting Out Season Until Kaepernick, Reid Sign

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Some NFL players are considering sitting out until free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and free-agent safety Eric Reid sign with new teams, The Intercept's Shaun King reported Sunday.

According to King, those throwing around the idea are hoping to get engagement from 25 percent of their fellow players across the league.

In 2016, Kaepernick helped spark a broader protest movement in the NFL when he began sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem in order to raise awareness about racial inequality and police brutality. Reid, who played with Kaepernick for four years, joined his teammate by kneeling.

Kaepernick has yet to agree to a new contract after voiding his deal with the 49ers in March 2017. He filed a grievance in October, saying teams have conspired to keep him out of the NFL as a result of his social advocacy.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported documents that are part of the lawsuit showed multiple teams saw Kaepernick as a starting-caliber quarterback when he hit free agency ahead of the 2017 season.

Reid filed a grievance similar to Kaepernick's in early May. He remains unsigned despite finishing with 67 combined tackles and two interceptions in 13 games. The five-year veteran ranked ninth in Bleacher Report's year-end ranking of the top strong safeties in January.

In response to the protests, NFL owners approved a new policy mandating players and team personnel must stand for the national anthem if they choose to leave the locker room. Players can stay in the locker room if they don't want to stand.