Red Sox News: Dustin Pedroia to Be Activated from DL Friday vs. Braves

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 03: Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2018 season debut for Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is imminent, as the team is set to activate the 2008 MVP from the disabled list Friday, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported Thursday. 

According to Browne, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Pedroia could start as early as Friday or Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Pedroia underwent surgery on his left knee last October, which was expected to keep him out for the start of this year. The procedure meant Boston would need a new Opening Day starter at second base for the first time since 2006.

Eduardo Nunez has filled in at second in Pedroia's absence and been one of the worst second basemen in MLB. Nunez is batting .243 with a .361 slugging percentage, and his minus-0.4 WAR is tied for last among qualified players at the position, per FanGraphs.

Pedroia's injury hasn't hurt the Red Sox too much, as their 34-15 record is the best in baseball and 1.5 games better than the rival New York Yankees.

Getting a healthy Pedroia back should be a boost to Boston's offense and help the team stay atop the American League East.

