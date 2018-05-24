NFL Rookies Fail Spectacularly in Attempting to Draw Their Team's Logo

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

Cleveland Browns first round draft selection, Baker Mayfield, answers a question during a news conference at the Browns headquarters in Berea, Ohio, Friday, April 27, 2018. Mayfield was the first selection of the draft. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long/Associated Press

While the 2018 NFL draft class has a lot of talent on the field, their artistry might need some work.

The league's incoming rookies took a stab at drawing their new teams' logos, and it led to some interesting results:

Most of the biggest names in the class took part in the exercise, including each first-round quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson.

Mayfield and Darnold succeeded with their relatively easy depictions of the Browns and Jets insignias, respectively, although Darnold seemed to face enough of a challenge donning his beret.

Some of the others were much more embarrassing, as Derrius Guice just drew a circle for the Redskins logo. Saquon Barkley simply admitted, "I don't even know what my logo is."

Based on their attempts to draw animals, it's a wonder how any of them even made it through kindergarten.

With so much pressure on these players, however, it was nice to see them let loose for a day.

