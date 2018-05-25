Rounding Up Latest Buzz Surrounding NFL's Big-Name Rookies

2 of 8

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

John Schmeelk of Giants.com made note of running back Saquon Barkley's pass protection on the first day of OTAs: "In simulated blitz pickup scenarios, it looked like Saquon Barkley was in the right place at the right time. If he continues that, I would expect him to be a fixture on third down. There has been a steady rotation at running back throughout OTAs so far."

In 2018, there is more value in pass-catching running backs than ever. If the second overall pick can refine his pass-protection ability, then there should be no reason why Barkley would lose footing in a "steady rotation."



For reference, Barkley caught 102 passes for 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns in college. The other two first-round backs drafted in this class, Rashaad Penny (42 receptions, 479 yards and six touchdowns) and Sony Michel (64 receptions, 621 yards and six touchdowns), didn't come close to touching Barkley's production in the passing game.



My hunch? Barkley is the full-time back with the Giants while Jonathan Stewart spells him off the bench and punches in goal-line carries. Despite sharing the backfield with dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton and first-round rookie back Christian McCaffrey, Stewart recorded 18 touches inside the 10 with the 2017 Carolina Panthers.

That tied for the ninth-most in the league in that range. Worth noting: 53 percent of the NFL's passing and rushing touchdowns last season came from inside the 10. If we start to hear that Barkley's goal-line workload is increasing in practices, that will be big news.

