B/R's MLB 20 for '20: Projecting Top 20 Pitchers in 2020
Baseball is a tough sport to predict day in and day out, and it becomes exponentially more difficult to project when looking years into the future. But that's exactly what we're going to be doing here.
Back in the summer of 2015, I wrote a series dubbed B/R's MLB 20 for '20, wherein I predicted who the top 20 players would be at each position when the 2020 season rolled around.
Three years later, it's time for an update.
In this edition, we turn our attention to the mound, where Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber should all still be going strong. They'll have plenty of competition for the No. 1 spot though.
Luis Severino, Shohei Ohtani, Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Martinez lead an impressive stable of young arms who have already enjoyed big league success, while rising prospects like Alex Reyes, Michael Kopech and Walker Buehler could also join the discussion.
Before we dive into the top 20, we'll take a look back at that original list with the benefit of hindsight and also shine a light on a few prospects who could be making waves two years from now.
Enjoy.
The Original List (Published: July 23, 2015)
Original Top 20 Starting Pitchers List
1. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
2. Chris Sale, CWS
3. Gerrit Cole, PIT
4. Madison Bumgarner, SF
5. Jose Fernandez, MIA
6. Noah Syndergaard, NYM
7. Lucas Giolito, WAS
8. Sonny Gray, OAK
9. Michael Wacha, STL
10. Matt Harvey, NYM
11. Jacob deGrom, NYM
12. Dallas Keuchel, HOU
13. Felix Hernandez, SEA
14. Tyler Glasnow, PIT
15. Julio Urias, LAD
16. Carlos Martinez, STL
17. Chris Archer, TB
18. Shelby Miller, ATL
19. Carlos Rodon, CWS
20. Taijuan Walker, SEA
Hindsight Breakdown
Just seven pitchers from our original top 20 rankings were a part of the updated list.
As expected, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard are still among the game's elite starters, while Jacob deGrom and Carlos Martinez also maintained their standing.
The only prospects to make the list the first time around were Lucas Giolito, Tyler Glasnow and Julio Urias, and no one from that trio has ascended to the top of their respective rotations as expected.
Instead, it's guys like Luis Severino, Alex Reyes, Michael Kopech, Jose Berrios, Blake Snell, Walker Buehler and Mitch Keller who have risen the ranks.
Meanwhile, veterans Sonny Gray, Michael Wacha, Dallas Keuchel, Chris Archer and Taijuan Walker are still capable of pitching at a high level when 2020 arrives, despite losing their spot on our list.
The biggest whiff in our original top-20 has to be Shelby Miller. He has seen the wheels completely fall off since going from Atlanta to Arizona in an ill-advised trade that sent Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte to the Braves.
R.I.P. Jose Fernandez.
Projected Top 10 Starting Pitching Prospects for 2020
- Ian Anderson, ATL
- Michel Baez, SD
- Shane Baz, PIT
- Beau Burrows, DET
- Sam Carlson, SEA
- Dylan Cease, CWS
- Braxton Garrett, MIA
- Logan Gilbert, 2018 Draft
- Jay Groome, BOS
- Tanner Houck, BOS
- Peter Lambert, COL
- Matthew Liberatore, 2018 Draft
- Bryan Mata, BOS
- Dustin May, LAD
- Shane McClanahan, 2018 Draft
- Adonis Medina, PHI
- Luis Medina, NYY
- Kyle Muller, ATL
- Eric Pardinho, TOR
- Nate Pearson, TOR
- Freicer Perez, NYY
- Chris Rodriguez, LAA
- Dennis Santana, LAD
- Brady Singer, 2018 Draft
- Carter Stewart, 2018 Draft
- Joey Wentz, ATL
Before we get into predicting the top 20 starting pitchers at the MLB level in 2020, let's take a look at who might top the position's prospect lists two years from now.
1. Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (2020 Age: 20)
Potential to be a generational talent. Legitimate two-way prospect will focus on pitching as a pro. Has an 80-grade fastball that's backed by a slider/changeup pairing that remains a work in progress. A project as evidenced by his numbers in Single-A (9.88 ERA, 6.6 BB/9, .365 BAA) but should be worth the wait. Plus-plus makeup.
2. MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres, (2020 Age: 21)
Higher floor than Hunter Greene and similarly high ceiling as top two 2017 prep arms. Posted 1.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21.1 innings in pro debut. Has solid command of a standout four-pitch repertoire and should move quickly toward front-line ceiling in the majors.
3. Brusdar Graterol, Minnesota Twins (2020 Age: 21)
Signed for just $150,000 in 2014 and missed the 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery before taking off last year. Held rookie ball hitters to a .184 average while posting a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 innings. Can touch triple-digits with his fastball and has the makings of a plus slider among his four-pitch arsenal. Off to a dominant start in his full-season debut.
4. Casey Mize, 2018 Draft (2020 Age: 23)
Auburn ace already has three plus pitches. Touches 97 with his fastball, shows a consistent slider and has an absolutely lethal split-changeup. Already electric stuff plays up thanks to his plus command. Durable 6'3", 208-pound frame to handle starter's workload. Checks all the boxes at No. 1 overall.
5. Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Indians (2020 Age: 22)
Breakout 2017 season saw him go 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 143 innings as a teenager at High-A Lynchburg. Mix of current pitchability and remaining projection in his 6'5", 165-pound frame gives him a high ceiling. Durability is the only remaining question mark.
6. Sixto Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies (2020 Age: 21)
Precocious right-hander posted a 3.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and an 84-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 innings of full-season ball as an 18-year-old. Has drawn comparisons to Pedro Martinez for his similar repertoire and undersized 6'0" frame. Could quickly join Aaron Nola atop the Phillies rotation.
7. Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers, (2020 Age: 22)
High school basketball standout uses his plus athleticism well on the mound. Needs to keep everything in synch with his 6'6" frame and smooth out his mechanics to improve his overall command. Can already reach the upper 90s with his fastball and still has plenty of projection in 190-pound frame. Will require patience, but ace-caliber upside could be the payoff.
8. Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (2020 Age: 22)
Acquired from the Nationals last summer in the Sean Doolittle/Ryan Madson trade. First-round talent slipped to the third round in 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Impressive rookie ball showing has put him on the fast track, and polished three-pitch mix gives him significant upside.
9. Adrian Morejon, San Diego Padres (2020 Age: 21)
As much polish and pitchability as any teenage pitching prospect in recent memory. Will play the entire 2018 season at age of 19. Looks to be well worth the $11 million bonus it cost the Padres to sign him out of Cuba in 2016. Should move quickly toward No. 2 starter ceiling.
10. Tony Santillan, Cincinnati Reds (2020 Age: 23)
Blessed with a 70-grade fastball that features good movement. Making strides with his secondary stuff as his slider and changeup both have a chance to be plus. Burly 6'3", 240-pound frame and power stuff give him a frontline ceiling. Could shoot up prospect lists if everything clicks.
Note: Some of the above scouting reports originally appeared in my Top 50 prospects article.
Other Top 100-Caliber Pitching Prospects
Honorable Mentions and Notable Veteran Omissions
Next 20
Trevor Bauer, CLE
Shane Bieber, CLE
Dylan Bundy, BAL
Corbin Burnes, MIL
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
Jon Duplantier, ARI
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
Jon Gray, COL
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
Brent Honeywell, TB
Dinelson Lamet, SD
Sean Manaea, OAK
Lance McCullers Jr., HOU
Cal Quantrill, SD
Franklin Perez, DET
A.J. Puk, OAK
Justus Sheffield, NYY
Marcus Stroman, TOR
Forrest Whitley, HOU
Kyle Wright, ATL
Excluded Due to Age or Expected Regression
Jake Arrieta, PHI
Patrick Corbin, ARI
Johnny Cueto, SF
Yu Darvish, CHC
Gio Gonzalez, WAS
Zack Greinke, ARI
Felix Hernandez, WAS
Dallas Keuchel, HOU
Jon Lester, CHC
Kenta Maeda, LAD
Jimmy Nelson, MIL
David Price, BOS
Jose Quintana, CHC
Robbie Ray, ARI
Garrett Richards, LAA
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
Justin Verlander, HOU
20. Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates
2020 Age: 24
Injuries limited Mitch Keller to just 47 innings his first two seasons after going in the second round of the 2014 draft out of an Iowa high school.
However, he broke out in a big way in 2016, going 9-5 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 130.1 innings between Single-A and High-A.
While he's still refining his secondary stuff, his heavy mid-90s fastball and plus command give him a chance to be a frontline starter. At the same time, he also has as high a floor as any of the top-tier pitching prospects currently rising the minor league ranks.
19. James Paxton, Seattle Mariners
2020 Age: 31
Staying healthy is the name of the game for James Paxton.
The 6'4" left-hander has never topped 25 starts in a single season, but he's shown flashes of the stuff that made him a top prospect before he reached the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners.
He was squarely in the AL Cy Young conversation last season before missing significant time with a left pectoral strain, eventually finishing the season at 12-5 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 136 innings.
Armed with a mid-90s fastball and a solid curveball/cutter pairing to back it up, he threw the sixth no-hitter in franchise history earlier this season.
18. Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
2020 Age: 25
Walker Buehler might have gone No. 1 overall in the 2015 draft if not for impending Tommy John surgery, as he entered his junior campaign as the top-rated prospect on a Vanderbilt roster that also included Dansby Swanson and Carson Fulmer.
He ended up slipping to No. 24 overall, and he looks like one of the steals of the draft, as he's moved quickly since getting a clean bill of health.
The 6'2" right-hander debuted as a reliever last season before returning to a starting role this year, and he's gone 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 41 innings over his first seven starts.
His fastball can sit in the upper 90s and he backs it with a hard slider and a slower curveball that both serve as out pitches. And while his changeup lags behind, it has the makings of a fourth plus offering.
17. Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays
2020 Age: 27
Blake Snell won Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year honors in 2015 when he went 15-4 with a 1.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 134 innings over three minor league levels.
While he showed hints of breaking through in his first two seasons in the majors with a 3.83 ERA over 43 total starts, his 4.5 walks per nine innings rate often led to an inflated pitch count and kept him from pitching deep into games.
This season, he's trimmed that to a more manageable 2.9 BB/9 rate, and it's allowed him to take a huge step forward.
With that, he's lowered his ERA (4.04 to 2.78) and WHIP (1.33 to 1.02) while also watching his strikeout rate spike (8.3 to 9.6 K/9) thanks to his improved overall command.
At 25 years old, he still has plenty of room to improve.
16. Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
2020 Age: 26
Jose Berrios pitched to an unsightly 8.02 ERA in 14 starts during his first taste of big league action in 2016.
After a brief return to the minors at the start of last season, he quickly began to deliver on the potential that made him a top prospect, going 14-8 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 145.2 innings.
He tossed a three-hit shutout against the Orioles in his first start of the 2018 season and he's continued to show signs of improvement, lowering his ERA (3.89 to 3.67), WHIP (1.23 to 0.95) and walk rate (3.0 to 1.7 BB/9) while ascending to the role of staff ace.
While he pitches mostly off a heavy mid-90s fastball and a sweeping curveball right now, an improved changeup could allow him to take the next step toward emerging as a legitimate top-tier starter.
15. Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox
2020 Age: 24
Michael Kopech throws absolute gas with a fastball that is every bit of an 80-grade.
The 6'3", 205-pound right-hander routinely touches triple-digits and the pitch features good late movement that makes him tough to barrel up.
He backs that with a wipeout slider that sits in the upper 80s and flashes plus-plus when he's commanding it well, along with a changeup that has improved since he began his pro career and now profiles as at least an average offering.
Kopech went 9-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 134.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He's been every bit as dominant this season, and while his overall command still needs work, it's only a matter of time before he's pitching at the top of the White Sox rotation.
14. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
2020 Age: 32
The 2020 season will be a contract year for Jacob deGrom.
The former NL Rookie of the Year was the only healthy arm in a banged-up New York Mets rotation last season, going 15-10 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 239 strikeouts in 201.1 innings.
Armed with a mid-90s fastball, hard slider and deceptive changeup, the 6'4" right-hander he has punched out hitters at a 9.8 K/9 rate during his time in the majors.
He currently leads the NL with a 1.54 ERA and he's allowed just two home runs in 58.1 innings.
If he can't come to terms on an extension with the Mets, he'll be playing for a significant payday when the 2020 season rolls around.
13. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
2020 Age: 27
Aaron Nola looked more like a fast-moving, high-ceiling college arm with a middle-of-the-rotation future than a potential ace when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him No. 7 overall in the 2014 draft.
However, he turned in a breakout season last year and has been even better here in 2018.
He mixes his fastball/changeup/curveball arsenal well to keep hitters off balance and the development of his changeup into a plus offering has been a big part of his ascent.
Nola is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 71.1 innings this year over his first 11 starts, and he struck out 184 batters in 168 innings last season.
While the front office continues to wait on the arrival of prospects like Sixto Sanchez and Adonis Medina, Nola remains the ace of a staff that also shelled out top dollar to sign Jake Arrieta during the offseason.
12. Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
- Felix Hernandez: 2,563.2
- Johnny Cueto: 1,819.1
- David Price: 1,803.2
- Gio Gonzalez: 1,699.2
2020 Age: 34
Corey Kluber has a bit less mileage on his arm than the average pitcher his age, thanks to his status as a late-bloomer.
His first 200-inning season at the MLB level came in his age-28 season and he's worked just 1,169.2 total innings here at the start of his age-32 campaign.
For the sake of comparison, here are a few other notable age-32 pitchers and their career inning totals:
With that in mind, it's a bit more reasonable to think he could still be pitching at an elite level in 2020.
Since the start of the 2014 season, Kluber has gone 70-40 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 1,084 strikeouts in 955 innings while winning a pair of AL Cy Young awards.
The Indians have a $13.5 million team option on Kluber for 2020 and a $14 million option for 2021, as he's one of the best bargains in baseball.
11. Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
2020 Age: 35
The Washington Nationals bet on Max Scherzer continuing to pitch at a high level in 2020 and beyond.
Despite the fact that his 34th birthday is awaiting on July 27 of this year, he'll earn a staggering $107.8 million over the next three seasons.
It's certainly tough to bet against him, as the three-time Cy Young winner has shown no signs of slowing down.
After going 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 268 strikeouts in 200.2 innings last year, he once again ranks among the NL leaders across the board at 8-1 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 71.2 innings.
That 13.6 K/9 rate represents the best mark of his career and with eight straight seasons of at least 180 innings pitched, his elite performance is backed by equally impressive durability.
He may no longer be squarely in the conversation for best pitcher in baseball when 2020 arrives, but significant regression seems equally unlikely.
10. Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals
2020 Age: 25
Alex Reyes is more than just an electric fastball.
While Tommy John surgery cost the young right-hander the entire 2017 season, he's returned with a vengeance this spring, throwing 23 scoreless innings and striking out 44 with a 0.61 WHIP over four minor league levels.
He'll make his 2018 debut at the big league level on Wednesday, after going 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 innings in his first taste of the majors back in 2016.
Armed with a fastball that touches triple-digits, a filthy curveball and an excellent changeup, he has a frontline arsenal. He's actually shown improved command upon returning to action this year, and even if walks continue to be a part of his game, his stuff is so good that he can still join the upper tier of MLB starters.
9. Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants
2020 Age: 30
A pair of freak injuries has cost Madison Bumgarner a good portion of the 2017 season and the current campaign.
A dirt bike accident cost him nearly three months last season, and he suffered a fractured left hand during spring training on a comebacker that has kept him sidelined for the entire 2018 season to date.
It's easy to take an out of sight, out of mind mentality when it comes to professional sports, but there's no reason to think Bumgarner won't again be one of the game's elite starters once he returns to the mound.
Prior to this recent run of bad luck, Bumgarner had averaged 213 innings per season from 2011 to 2016, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 during that span.
His postseason heroics are also the stuff of legend, as he's gone 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 102.1 career playoff innings, including 4-0 with a 0.25 ERA and perhaps the greatest save in MLB history in the World Series.
With free agency looming after the 2019 season, it will be interesting to see where Bumgarner calls home in 2020 and beyond.
8. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
2020 Age: 31
Despite a spotty history of good health, the Washington Nationals gave Stephen Strasburg a seven-year, $175 million extension at the onset of the 2016 season.
In his first year of that new deal, the former No. 1 overall pick went 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 204 strikeouts in 175.1 innings to finish third in NL Cy Young voting.
Even if he averages somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 starts per season over the life of that contract, he'll still be worth every penny as one of the game's most dominant starters.
His career 10.5 K/9 mark ranks third in MLB history among starters with at least 100 decisions, trailing only Chris Sale (10.7) and Randy Johnson (10.6).
7. Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals
2020 Age: 28
Carlos Martinez has successfully made the transition from electric young reliever to stable rotation ace over the past few seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals.
After spending the bulk of the 2014 season pitching out of the bullpen, he joined the rotation full time in 2015 and since that time he's gone 45-29 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8.9 K/9.
While he has the stuff to post more prolific strikeout numbers, he's done a good job maturing as a pitcher and he's now able to keep his pitch count down enough that he consistently goes deeper into games.
Through eight starts this season, he went 3-2 with a 1.62 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 50 innings, before a strained lat muscle landed him on the disabled list.
A team-friendly five-year, $51 million deal that includes a pair of option years could keep him in St. Louis through the 2023 season.
6. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
2020 Age: 25
Just how good can Shohei Ohtani be?
We're only starting to get an idea here in his inaugural MLB season, after he signed with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason following a hyped run in the Japanese League.
A .291/.376/.553 batting line with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI in 117 plate appearances has given the Angels every reason to continue using him as a two-way player.
However, he still has the most upside on the mound, and the team may eventually prefer he focus on that on a full-time basis for the sake of his health.
Over his first seven MLB starts, he's gone 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 40.1 innings, showing a triple-digit fastball and a wide variety of polished off-speed stuff.
The sky is the limit and it's easy to forget he's still just 23 years old.
5. Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets
2020 Age: 27
Noah Syndergaard saw his 2017 season come to an abrupt halt after he suffered a torn right lat muscle in April.
He returned ahead of schedule to make two appearances down the stretch last year and he's picked up right where he left off this season with a clean bill of health.
In terms of pure stuff, Syndergaard is as overpowering as any pitcher in the game.
This season, his average fastball velocity has been 98.3 mph, and he backs that heater with a ridiculous 93.2 mph slider that can be absolutely unhittable, as well as a solid curveball/changeup pairing.
As long as he can stay healthy, Thor should be squarely in the conversation for top MLB starter when the 2020 season arrives.
4. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
2020 Age: 32
Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for Clayton Kershaw?
After six straight years with at least 190 innings of work, he's missed time each of the past two seasons and already spent time on the disabled list here in 2018 with biceps tendinitis.
Making just 27 starts last season didn't stop him from going 18-4 with an NL-best 2.31 ERA to finish second in NL Cy Young voting.
Even if he continues to miss a handful of starts here and there, it's silly to think the three-time Cy Young winner and former NL MVP won't still be one of the best in the business entering his age-32 season in 2020.
It's enough to bump him out of the No. 1 spot, though.
3. Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
2020 Age: 29
Few players in recent memory have benefited more from a change of scenery than Gerrit Cole.
One of the most dominant starters in baseball as recently as 2015, he'd seen his performance go from excellent to ho-hum over the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In 2017, he went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 196 strikeouts in 203 innings, and the Houston Astros acquired him during the offseason for a four-player package that already looks like a steal.
Now 11 starts into his first season in Houston, he's gone 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and an eye-opening 109 strikeouts in 74.2 innings—good for an AL-best 13.1 K/9 mark.
The burly 6'4", 225-pound right-hander has always had top-tier stuff since going No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft, and it's been on full display once again this season.
The Scott Boras client will be a free agent after the 2019 campaign, so his future is something of a question mark.
2. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
- 2012: 140 ERA+, 17-8, 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 192 K, 192.0 IP
- 2013: 137 ERA+, 11-14, 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 226 K, 214.1 IP
- 2014: 173 ERA+, 12-4, 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 208 K, 174.0 IP
- 2015: 114 ERA+, 13-11, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 274 K, 208.2 IP
- 2016: 121 ERA+, 17-10, 3.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 233 K, 226.2 IP
- 2017: 160 ERA+, 17-8, 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 308 K, 214.1 IP
2020 Age: 31
Chris Sale has been as steady as they come since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation back in 2012.
Time will tell who really comes out on top in the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a four-prospect package headlined by Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech.
However, there's no doubt he's one of the game's true aces and given his track record of durability and the fact that he's still just 29 years old, he should have a compelling case for the title of top pitcher in baseball in 2020.
1. Luis Severino, New York Yankees
2020 Age: 26
This is a bit of a bold prediction, but it's not hard to envision Luis Severino ascending to the top spot among starting pitcher between now and 2020.
The young right-hander spent the 2016 season shuttling between Triple-A and the majors, and between the rotation and the bullpen, as spotty fastball command undermined his electric stuff.
Then everything finally clicked last season.
He went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 193.1 innings, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting and earning his first trip to the All-Star Game.
He's continued to build off that stellar performance with an even better start to the 2018 season, going 7-1 with a 2.28 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 71 innings while allowing just three home runs and a .201 opponents' batting average.
Severino will just be entering the prime of his career when the 2020 season arrives, and his current trajectory gives every indication that he's capable of assuming the mantle of best starter in baseball between now and then.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted, and accurate through May 27. A player's 2020 age refers to how old he will be on July 1 of that year—roughly the midway point in the season.