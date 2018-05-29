B/R's MLB 20 for '20: Projecting Top 20 Pitchers in 2020

2 of 23

Before we get into predicting the top 20 starting pitchers at the MLB level in 2020, let's take a look at who might top the position's prospect lists two years from now.

1. Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (2020 Age: 20)

Potential to be a generational talent. Legitimate two-way prospect will focus on pitching as a pro. Has an 80-grade fastball that's backed by a slider/changeup pairing that remains a work in progress. A project as evidenced by his numbers in Single-A (9.88 ERA, 6.6 BB/9, .365 BAA) but should be worth the wait. Plus-plus makeup.

2. MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres, (2020 Age: 21)

Higher floor than Hunter Greene and similarly high ceiling as top two 2017 prep arms. Posted 1.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21.1 innings in pro debut. Has solid command of a standout four-pitch repertoire and should move quickly toward front-line ceiling in the majors.

3. Brusdar Graterol, Minnesota Twins (2020 Age: 21)

Signed for just $150,000 in 2014 and missed the 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery before taking off last year. Held rookie ball hitters to a .184 average while posting a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 innings. Can touch triple-digits with his fastball and has the makings of a plus slider among his four-pitch arsenal. Off to a dominant start in his full-season debut.

4. Casey Mize, 2018 Draft (2020 Age: 23)

Auburn ace already has three plus pitches. Touches 97 with his fastball, shows a consistent slider and has an absolutely lethal split-changeup. Already electric stuff plays up thanks to his plus command. Durable 6'3", 208-pound frame to handle starter's workload. Checks all the boxes at No. 1 overall.

5. Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Indians (2020 Age: 22)

Breakout 2017 season saw him go 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 143 innings as a teenager at High-A Lynchburg. Mix of current pitchability and remaining projection in his 6'5", 165-pound frame gives him a high ceiling. Durability is the only remaining question mark.

6. Sixto Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies (2020 Age: 21)

Precocious right-hander posted a 3.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and an 84-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 innings of full-season ball as an 18-year-old. Has drawn comparisons to Pedro Martinez for his similar repertoire and undersized 6'0" frame. Could quickly join Aaron Nola atop the Phillies rotation.

7. Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers, (2020 Age: 22)

High school basketball standout uses his plus athleticism well on the mound. Needs to keep everything in synch with his 6'6" frame and smooth out his mechanics to improve his overall command. Can already reach the upper 90s with his fastball and still has plenty of projection in 190-pound frame. Will require patience, but ace-caliber upside could be the payoff.

8. Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (2020 Age: 22)

Acquired from the Nationals last summer in the Sean Doolittle/Ryan Madson trade. First-round talent slipped to the third round in 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Impressive rookie ball showing has put him on the fast track, and polished three-pitch mix gives him significant upside.

9. Adrian Morejon, San Diego Padres (2020 Age: 21)



As much polish and pitchability as any teenage pitching prospect in recent memory. Will play the entire 2018 season at age of 19. Looks to be well worth the $11 million bonus it cost the Padres to sign him out of Cuba in 2016. Should move quickly toward No. 2 starter ceiling.

10. Tony Santillan, Cincinnati Reds (2020 Age: 23)

Blessed with a 70-grade fastball that features good movement. Making strides with his secondary stuff as his slider and changeup both have a chance to be plus. Burly 6'3", 240-pound frame and power stuff give him a frontline ceiling. Could shoot up prospect lists if everything clicks.

Note: Some of the above scouting reports originally appeared in my Top 50 prospects article.

