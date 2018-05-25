Ranking Every NFL Team's Quarterback Situation Heading into 2018 Season

0 of 32

Elsa/Getty Images

No position in the NFL can make or break a season quite like the quarterback.

A team with a great starter and some injury luck is likely a playoff contender. Lose a great starter and have nothing behind him, and that playoff season can go up in smoke in a hurry. Any kind of deficiency at the position is almost always the beginning of the end in the NFL.

In the following slides, we'll break down every quarterback situation and depth chart in the NFL heading into the 2018 season, ranking all 32 from worst to best. The worst teams at quarterback will have talent issues and question marks galore; the best will have elite starters and legitimate backup plans.