Aaron Judge Says He Won't Take Part in 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will not defend his Home Run Derby crown this summer at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

"There is no need to do it," Judge told the New York Post's George A. King III on Tuesday.

Judge added that, in the event MLB tries to convince him to compete, he will simply decline.

"Pressure won't do anything," he said.

It's not surprising to hear Judge take such a hard line.

Not only did he say in March that he didn't have interest in returning to the Home Run Derby stage, but he struggled mightily last season after taking home the title at Marlins Park.

After hitting .329 over the first half of the season, the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year slashed .228/.391/.548 with 22 home runs and 48 RBI over the season's final 71 games.

Entering Tuesday night's tilt against the Texas Rangers, Judge owned a slash line of .286/.415/.565 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.