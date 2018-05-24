NFL Rookies Drafted by the Wrong Teams

0 of 8

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's never too early to pinpoint potential flaws in rookie selections. At times, it's fairly easy to see where an NFL front office could have done better with filling roster voids. Perhaps a team should have thought twice about a prospect before choosing another.

At this point, a coaching staff can justify any pick. However, some of the selections raised eyebrows as questionable fits. Did a club whiff on a high draft choice? Did a general manager erroneously add depth over need?

The eight team-prospect matches below don't fall under the head-scratcher category. The teams may have acquired a talented asset, but the players may soon realize another landing spot would've been a quicker jump-start for their professional careers.

Who are the odd men out, and where should they have gone in April's draft?