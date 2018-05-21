Roger Goodell Issues Statement on Sports Gambling, Calls for Legislation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from the stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision last week to end the ban on sports betting in most states, calling on Congress "to enact uniform standards for states that choose to legalize sports betting."

Goodell asked that Congress consider regulating betting with "four core principles" in mind:

  • "There must be substantial consumer protections;
  • "Sports leagues can protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it;
  • "Fans will have access to official, reliable league data; and
  • "Law enforcement will have the resources, monitoring and enforcement tools necessary to protect our fans and penalize bad actors here at home and abroad."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: OBJ, Giants Not Closer to Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: OBJ, Giants Not Closer to Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The MVPs of Offseason Workouts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The MVPs of Offseason Workouts

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady Not Attending Patriots OTAs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Not Attending Patriots OTAs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brady, Gronk Expected to Attend June Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady, Gronk Expected to Attend June Camp

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report