Roger Goodell Issues Statement on Sports Gambling, Calls for Legislation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision last week to end the ban on sports betting in most states, calling on Congress "to enact uniform standards for states that choose to legalize sports betting."

Goodell asked that Congress consider regulating betting with "four core principles" in mind:

"There must be substantial consumer protections;

"Sports leagues can protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it;

"Fans will have access to official, reliable league data; and

"Law enforcement will have the resources, monitoring and enforcement tools necessary to protect our fans and penalize bad actors here at home and abroad."

