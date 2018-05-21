Peter King Thanks Readers in Final Column for MMQB Before SI Exit in June

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Longtime Sports Illustrated and MMQB.com football columnist Peter King wrote his final column for SI.com Monday before departing the company in June, thanking his readers for their support:

"Thank you, readers. The way I figure it: I've produced about 5.5 million words since 1989—my rough guess is about 4 million words in 21 years of MMQB columns, and about 1.5 million words in the magazine and for The MMQB. In the last couple of weeks, since I announced I'd be leaving this place on June 1, so many of you have reached out to say thanks. I'm humbled. I'm appreciative. There would be no me without you."

King will begin working exclusively for NBC Sports in July.

"I'm thrilled to be joining NBC Sports full time after working with the football crew there since 2006," he said in a statement earlier in May, per Frank Pallotta of CNN.com. "I've loved my time there, both in the studio and doing longer features for Football Night in America, and the chance to bring my column there felt like a perfect match to me."