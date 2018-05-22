Predicting NFL's Breakout Teams of 2018

0 of 6

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Few things in the NFL are predictable from year to year, but parity is one of them.

Every season, a few teams that struggled the year before inevitably break out.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles improved on an 7-9 season in 2016 to win 13 regular-season games and the Super Bowl. The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South and advanced to the AFC Championship Game after a 3-13 record in 2016, while the Los Angeles Rams took home the NFC West crown and won 11 games under first-year head coach Sean McVay following a 4-12 season in 2016.

Which NFL teams will break out in 2018? Let's take a look.