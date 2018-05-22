Potential Trade Deadline Packages for MLB's Top 20 Targets

0 of 20

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

With Major League Baseball's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline inching closer every day, it's not too early to start anticipating deals.

Or imagining what they might look like.

We'll be assessing the value of the summer's top 20 trade candidates and proposing packages for them. These ideas are based on any relevant precedents and available rumors.

Many of these 20 trade candidates are obvious trade chips on more-than-likely sellers. Others belong to fringe contenders whose histories suggest they're more likely to respond to long odds by selling than buying. In so many words: It's easier to imagine the Tampa Bay Rays selling their wares than it is the Toronto Blue Jays trading Josh Donaldson.

At any rate, let's get to it.