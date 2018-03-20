A Way-Too-Early Look at the Potential 2019 NFL Draft QB Class

0 of 6

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

So you're looking for a future franchise quarterback, but the 2018 draft class isn't floating your boat?

Maybe you're discouraged by the fact Sam Darnold committed 22 turnovers last season. Maybe you're concerned that Josh Allen put up so-so numbers in the Mountain West Conference. Maybe you're afraid that Baker Mayfield's height and/or ego could cause problems. Maybe you'd prefer that Josh Rosen not have real-world opinions. Maybe you aren't convinced Lamar Jackson can become a regular NFL starter under center.

Or maybe you just aren't in a position to land the 2018 quarterback prospect you do believe in.

Might you be better off waiting for the 2019 draft? A lot can and will change over the course of the next 13 months, but early indications are that class will actually be weaker and shallower than this one.

Here's a way-too-early peek.