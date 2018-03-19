NFL Free Agents 2018: Latest Rumors on DeMarco Murray and More

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A week after free agency's legal-tampering period, the majority of players have signed and are getting ready to meet with their new teammates.

But there are still some players that are making their rounds with teams around the league.

For some, players may take their time in making a decision, some may be hoping and praying they land a deal at all and some may need to wait until after the NFL draft or for injuries to land contracts.

Playing in the NFL can be a cruel business sometimes.

However, these three players should land deals sooner rather than later.

Of course, we're going to talk about running back DeMarco Murray, but we'll also cover a wide receiver and a special teams extraordinaire.

Dolphins Host Murray

Although running back Kenyan Drake broke out in a big way for the Fins in 2017, the team appears to be looking to add another running back to the fold.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins hosted Murray on Sunday. This is the veteran's third reported meeting, with the other two being the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While the two are in no way connected, this feels a lot like when the team brought in Arian Foster alongside young running back Jay Ajayi.

At age 30, Murray hasn't totally run his course as a running back in the NFL after being released by the Tennessee Titans, but hopefully the Dolphins allow Drake to be the primary ball-carrier at first as he showed he can be the No. 1 guy.

Murray is a fine fit on paper for the Dolphins who, outside of Drake, have no running back depth, but they should use Murray sparingly if they bring him in.

We saw what happened with Foster and Ajayi when they were in the same backfield—let the youngun' take control.

Drake went for 90 total yards or more in four of his five games from Week 12 on.

Terrelle Pryor Visits Seahawks

The 2016 and 2017 seasons were the football version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for Pryor.

After seeing 140 targets and going over 1,000 yards in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, Pryor was a major bust on a one-year pact with the Washington Redskins, catching just 20 passes.

Well, teams around the league still see the potential because Pryor has some suitors.

According to Rapoport, Pryor met with the Seahawks on Sunday.

Rapoport also noted that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been recruiting the former quarterback, too.

Earlier in this free-agency process, Mike Silver of NFL Network reported that teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and the Browns were interested in Pryor.

Going to the Seahawks, Pryor would have an excellent chance to be productive as the team is in dire need of pass-catchers.

The team has seen wide receiver Paul Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham depart already this offseason.

Right now, Pryor would be set to line up opposite Doug Baldwin with Tyler Lockett still in the fold.

Based on Wilson's fascination with Pryor, it can only be assumed that will translate on the football field, too.

The Seahawks are an excellent spot for Pryor if he doesn't reunite with the Browns.

Seven-Time Pro Bowler Slater Meets with Steelers

For the first time in his NFL career, special teams phenom Matthew Slater had a free-agent visit.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the longtime Patriots special teams ace met with their rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Reiss noted, the Steelers generally like to pursue special teams players that play defense, but Slater is an exception.

Drafted in 2008, Slater has one catch in his NFL career for 46 yards on eight targets.

Bringing in Slater would allow for the Steelers to not use someone like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in that role and save him for the offense.

Described as an "inspirational and spiritual leader" by Reiss, Slater could be moving on for the first time in his career.



It's not too often we cover special teams players this in depth, but Slater is the exception—he's been doing it a long time, despite zero career kick return touchdowns.

If they can get him at the right price, the Steelers should bring Slater aboard.