2018 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs After Early Free-Agency Action

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There are two kinds of teams in today's NFL. There are those that have stability at the quarterback position, and there are those that don't. The haves spend their offseasons trying to surround their signal-callers with talent. The have-nots spend theirs searching for answers under center.

Things are no different this offseason, and we've already seen a number of teams taking quarterbacks. The Minnesota Vikings landed Kirk Cousins. The Cleveland Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor. The Denver Broncos inked Case Keenum. And the New York Jets took a flier on Teddy Bridgewater. The Buffalo Bills, who traded Taylor for a 2018 third-round draft pick, signed AJ McCarron. And the Arizona Cardinals added Sam Bradford.

Did every team find its answer? Certainly not. One or two of these moves may work out in the long term. But some are bound to flop, while others are only intended as patchwork solutions.

We're going to see many of these teams taking chances on quarterbacks in next month's draft. We may also see some drafting succession plans.

While there is no slam-dunk, blue-chip quarterback prospect in the 2018 class, there are a number of intriguing prospects who appear to have the tools to be future NFL starters. We're going to examine the best of the bunch here and pair them with ideal landing spots.

To be clear, this isn't a prediction of where players will land but a look at the best fit for each one.