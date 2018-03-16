Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Attended Bob McNair Collusion Deposition

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly was deposed Friday as part of Colin Kaepernick's collusion case, and according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the former 49ers quarterback was in attendance:

McNair reportedly didn't expect Kaepernick to be in attendance, per Robinson.

According to TMZ Sports, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has also been subpoenaed, as well as Seahawks owner Paul Allen, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The 30-year-old quarterback filed a grievance against the NFL last October, claiming owners had colluded to keep him out of the league.

Although Kaepernick had a solid individual season in 2016, including 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, he remained unsigned throughout 2017. He and others believe it had more to do with his decision to kneel during the national anthem as part of a protest against racial injustice instead of his play on the field.

McNair was among the owners who were staunchly opposed to this form of protest, saying in a meeting, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," per Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.com.

The Texans also could have been a reasonable destination for Kaepernick last season after star rookie Deshaun Watson went down for the season with a torn ACL. With a 3-4 record at the time, an established quarterback could have helped the squad remain in the playoff hunt.

Houston instead opted to go with Tom Savage and T.J. Yates under center, who went a combined 1-7 in what became a lost season.