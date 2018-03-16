Jim Brown Finds, Returns Stan Lee's Missing Dog

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown found and returned comic-book legend Stan Lee's dog in the Hollywood Hills area of California last week.

According to TMZ Sports, Lee's mini Pomeranian, Charlotte, got loose last week, which prompted him to post lost dog flyers.

Brown and his wife, Monique, found Charlotte in their yard about a mile away and returned her to Lee a few days later.

Jim and Monique went to great lengths to find Charlotte's owner, including bringing her to the vet. Although she had a microchip, it wasn't registered, which prompted them to dig even deeper.

It wasn't until they went into Lee's neighborhood and found the lost dog posters that they were able to identify Lee as the owner.

The 95-year-old Lee is the co-creator of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man, among many others.

He is also the former chairman of Marvel Comics, and he notably makes cameo appearances in Marvel's blockbuster superhero movies.

The 82-year-old Brown is widely considered one of the greatest football players of all time.

During a nine-year playing career with the Cleveland Browns, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro (first team), three-time MVP and one-time champion.

Brown retired in 1966 with nearly every major rushing record to his credit. He ran for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns while adding 20 more touchdowns as a receiver.

He can now add "dog rescuer" to that already impressive list of accolades.