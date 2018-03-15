Eric Reid Tweets About Past Protests, Signing with New NFL Team

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Safety Eric Reid expressed displeasure Thursday with the way his free agency has been portrayed after he protested social injustice and racial inequality during the national anthem the past two seasons.

"The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous," Reid wrote on Twitter. "If you think [it] is, then your mindset is part of the problem too."

Reid then responded to a Twitter user and said it's owners, not general managers, who have prevented him from finding a new home:

Reid, who spent the first five years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, acknowledged in December teams could shy away from signing him because of his actions.

"I would say I understand that's a possibility. And I'm completely fine with it," he said, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "The things that I've done, I stand by, and I've done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I'm fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.

"... It's a possibility. There are probably teams that won't want to talk to me because of it. I'm hopeful that I will be on a team next year, but if not, again, that's OK with me."

A Pro Bowler in 2013, Reid was forced to play both linebacker and safety last season after NaVorro Bowman was released.

He finished the year with 66 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.