NFL Free Agents 2018: Predictions Based on Rumors Surrounding Available Veterans

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Now that the legal-tampering period is over, NFL players around the league can officially sign their deals.

Starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 14, all of the deals that we rumored to happen could finally come to fruition.

But the morning of March 14 started off with a bang as two top running back free agents agreed to terms with teams.

We saw Jerick McKinnon land with the San Francisco 49ers and Carlos Hyde ink a deal with the Cleveland Browns, both according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Other than that, we saw the top remaining quarterback free agent in A.J. McCarron come off the board, landing a two-year deal with the quarterback-needy Buffalo Bills, the team confirmed.

There is still plenty of talent left on the board, from younger guys to veterans that can help teams in 2018 out.

Here, we're going to focus on the veterans—the guys who have put in a number of years and have lasted in the league.

Seahawks and Cowboys Interested in Suh

As part of their "culture change," the Miami Dolphins decided to release defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

The move saved the team $17 million in cap space, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

However, Suh is still an elite player at his position and will add a lot of production to whatever team is fortunate enough to land him.

Of course, Suh has a so-so reputation as far as being a "dirty" player over the years.

For example, stepping on Aaron Rodgers' ankle back in 2014.

But that's not appearing to stop two teams—the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, both the Cowboys and Seahawks have expressed interest in Suh.

Both teams have a need, but the Seahawks showing interest is intriguing. They just purged quite a bit of their team—most notably cornerback Richard Sherman. So, to want to bring in a potentially expensive player in Suh, is a tad head-scratching, based off of what they've done in free agency up to this point.

With that said, Suh is still an elite player, so he'd help anyone.

The Cowboys are known to take chances on players that have a bit of a bad rap around the league (see Gregory, Randy). Pairing him with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence could pose quite the threat to opposing offensive lines around the league. Unfortunately, the Cowboys have less than $1 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, so they'd need to do some serious work to open up enough room for Suh.

Expect multiple teams—not just the Cowboys and Seahawks—to express interest in Suh.

This process could drag out for a little while, but whatever team lands him is getting a top-two or top-three player and incredible run-stopper.

Expect teams like the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even the Los Angeles Chargers to be interested, pending the potential cap hit.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers

Seahawks Want to Retain Richardson; Vikings Showing Interest

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks want to retain defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson despite not applying the franchise tag on him.

However, as Pelissero noted, the Seahawks better make quick work of getting him back in the building because the Minnesota Vikings (also known as the winners of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes) have shown interest in the lineman.

The Seahawks would be smart to bring Richardson back. As mentioned above, the Seahawks are also interested in Suh, but Richardson, while not quite on the level of Suh, is still a productive interior defensive lineman.

As it stands right now, 2018 is looking a little bleak for the team, but bringing Richardson back would help a defense that has already cut ties with three cornerbacks.

Again, Richardson is not Suh, but he'll come at a cheaper price tag for a team that appears to be halfway rebuilding.

Expect Richardson to land back in Seattle.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks

Nelson Continues Free-Agent Tour, Set to Meet with Saints and Seahawks

The Seahawks are all over the free-agent market, it appears.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the recently cut Jordy Nelson has visits lined up with the Seahawks and New Orleans Saints as he looks to find a team for 2018 after spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers.

Both the Seahawks and Saints have a need at wide receiver as both have lost/will lose receivers this offseason.

The Seahawks let Paul Richardson head to the Washington Redskins and the Saints have basically said they're OK with letting Willie Snead go as they put an original-round tender on him for just under $2 million, according to Schefter, but if another team signs him to an offer sheet and the Saints don't match, they won't receive any compensation.

So, either the Saints are OK with letting him walk or they're hoping to get him back for cheap.

Anyway, Nelson would line up opposite Doug Baldwin and Michael Thomas on the Seahawks and Saints, respectively.

The Seahawks also let tight end Jimmy Graham walk and the Saints, though they tried to pursue him, watched him sign with Nelson's former team, the Packers.

Nelson is getting up there in age and has an injury history that features a torn ACL. He's not quite the same player we've grown accustomed to over the years, but he can still help out a team—just don't expect him to be a 1,300-yard receiver.

The Oakland Raiders were said to have hosted Nelson on Wednesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, so that's another possibility.

Nelson will have no problem finding a team in 2018, but none of these three teams is where he will ultimately land.

He'll be going for a ring.

Prediction: New England Patriots