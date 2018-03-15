2018 NFL Free Agency: Who's on Notice After Early Signings?March 15, 2018
2018 NFL Free Agency: Who's on Notice After Early Signings?
Happy new year, NFL fans! The 2018 NFL calendar began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and with the new beginning came a flurry of free-agent signings and trade consummations.
This is an exciting time for NFL teams and fans alike. The draft doesn't get underway until April 26, but franchises are already adding shiny new pieces to their rosters. But not everyone is going to be happy about the new additions.
Every time a team adds a new player, there's a good chance someone is about to lose his job. The reality is NFL teams can only carry 53 players into the regular season. High draft picks and marquee free-agent additions are almost always included among the 53.
There's a lot of time between free agency's opening and the start of training camp and the preseason. However, some veteran players have to be worried about their jobs following the first round of free-agency action. We are here to examine the players who should be most on notice after the first day of the new league year.
Cody Kessler, QB, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns traded for Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Friday. Cleveland sent the first pick in the third round of the draft to acquire Taylor, and it appears the Browns are intent on making him their starter.
"We view Tyrod as a perfect fit to lead our team," head coach Hue Jackson said, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "He possesses the qualities we want for a starting quarterback. He's smart, a leader and an efficient passer who doesn't turn the ball over."
Taylor immediately moves to the top of Cleveland's depth chart. The No. 2 quarterback in 2018 is likely to be a rookie, as the Browns are widely expected to draft a signal-caller with either the first or fourth overall pick.
According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns also tendered restricted free agent Kevin Hogan on Wednesday. This could well mean Cleveland views Hogan as its No. 3 quarterback this season. Why else would the team bother tendering him when Cody Kessler is also on the roster?
Kessler, a third-round draft pick in the 2016 draft, may find his way out of Cleveland soon. The Browns shipped off 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer in the offseason, and new general manager John Dorsey may be ready to turn the page on the past regime's quarterbacks completely.
It's worth noting the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hogan in 2016, Dorsey's last season as GM there. While the last Browns regime picked up the quarterback, the man in charge of the current one once also acquired him.
Christian Hackenberg, QB, New York Jets
Kessler isn't the only quarterback from the 2016 draft who needs to begin updating his resume. The New York Jets made Penn State product Christian Hackenberg a second-round pick in 2016. Despite his relatively lofty draft status, Hackenberg has been unable to get on the field for a single regular-season snap.
When starter Josh McCown went down with a broken hand last season, former fourth-round pick Bryce Petty who got a chance to start.
The Jets decided to bring back McCown on a $10 million, one-year deal, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. They also added one-time Minnesota Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater on a one-year contract. That deal is worth up to $15 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
It's important to remember Bridgewater hasn't started a game in two years because of a severe leg injury that nearly resulted in amputation. There's no guarantee he will be the same quarterback he was before the injury. That is why New York also retained McCown.
The Jets own the sixth overall pick in this year's draft. Like Cleveland, New York could be thinking of selecting a quarterback in the first round. Even if the Jets pass on a quarterback in the draft, they are going to give Bridgewater an audition to be their long-term starter.
Hackenberg will likely never get that opportunity. If he couldn't get on the field when Petty was the guy he was competing with, he isn't going to get there when Petty, McCown and Bridgewater are his competition. The Penn State product is probably the odd man off the roster whether the Jets draft a quarterback or not.
Ereck Flowers, OT, New York Giants
The Jets aren't the only team in New Jersey with a disappointing early draft pick on its roster. The New York Giants have spent the three seasons trying to find a favorable role for former Miami offensive tackle Ereck Flowers.
Flowers has shown some glimpses of promise but has largely been a liability on Eli Manning's blind side. He will no longer get a chance in that role now the Giants have added longtime New England Patriots starter Nate Solder.
According to Rapoport, Solder's deal is worth $62 million over four years, making him the highest-paid lineman in the league.
The Giants aren't likely to release Flowers because all of his 2018 salary is guaranteed. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, New York will instead try him at a new position.
"Depending on what the Giants do during the remainder of the free-agency period and later in the NFL draft, Flowers could find himself at right tackle or competing for one of the starting guard spots, even though he has never played guard," Schwartz wrote.
If Flowers is unable to earn a starting role in camp—or if the Giants believe he won't be able to—he could find himself shipped off to another team. The Browns cast away disappointing first-round lineman Cameron Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and he was lucky to start four games.
Flowers may have a year left on his contract, but his chances of becoming a full-time starter in the NFL—and to avoid the dreaded bust label—may be at an end.
Paxton Lynch, QB, Denver Broncos
While we are on the subject of draft picks who have disappointed, we might as well mention former first-round pick Paxton Lynch. The Denver Broncos selected him 26th overall back in 2016, but he has been unable to work his way into the starting mix.
Lynch has started four games in two years but hasn't been unable to wrest the starting role away from the likes of Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler on a full-time basis. Siemian is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, per Rapoport, but Lynch now has to deal with Case Keenum.
Broncos general manager John Elway announced a two-year deal for Keenum on Wednesday.
Keenum proved himself as a starter with Minnesota last season, and he will undoubtedly be Denver's main man in 2018. With Siemian out of the picture, Lynch may get to be the No. 2 and may get some more time to prove himself. However, the Broncos also own the fifth overall pick in the draft and may be interested in bringing in a new first-round signal-caller.
Denver sent seven people to watch Baker Mayfield's pro day, according to NFL Media's Gil Brandt.
The Broncos could pass on a quarterback in the first round. They could also choose to house two first-round signal-callers on their roster. They're just as likely, however, to hang on to Keenum and Chad Kelly while giving up on Lynch altogether.
One thing is certain: Lynch is running out of chances to prove himself in Denver—and possibly in the NFL.
Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns
Another first-round pick from the 2016 draft who has disappointed is Browns receiver Corey Coleman. The former Baylor star was drafted 15th overall but has yet to emerge as a difference-maker. Injuries have played a role, as Coleman has broken his hand in each of his two seasons. However, he's produced just 718 yards in two years.
Cleveland recently completed a trade to acquire Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins. They tendered Josh Gordon as a restricted free agent and, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, are interested in free agent Terrelle Pryor.
Pryor, you may remember, had a 1,000-yard season just two years ago with the Browns. Even if Cleveland is unable to bring back Pryor, they may still be running out of patience with Coleman.
Kyle Kelly of Browns Wire reported Coleman is on the trade block Monday. Cabot echoed that sentiment.
"With Dorsey in a dealing mood, 2016 No. 15 overall pick Corey Coleman can probably be had in a trade," Cabot wrote. "Hue Jackson has not been happy with Coleman's production, and he hasn't lived up to his first-round status."
Coleman is Cleveland's No. 3 receiver at best. Adding another wideout in free agency or through the draft could push him out of the starting lineup. Coleman may not be done as an NFL receiver, but he may no longer be considered a piece of Cleveland's future.
Dion Sims, TE, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears wasted little time in upgrading the talent around second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. They added wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and signed tight end Trey Burton to a four-year, $32 million deal.
Burton's addition is notable here because it means Chicago may decide to part ways with tight end Dion Sims. The Bears signed Sims to a three-year, $18 million deal last year, but they haven't gotten a ton in return from him in the passing game.
In 14 games, Sims produced just 15 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown. He is primarily a blocking tight end, so these numbers aren't extremely disappointing. However, if the Bears keep Sims, they would be spending roughly $12 million on two tight ends, with second-year man Adam Shaheen also vying for playing time.
Releasing Sims would save Chicago nearly $6 million in cap space.
The question for the Bears is if Sims' blocking ability is important enough in new head coach Matt Nagy's offense to justify retaining him at that price. As Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently explained, Chicago will have to make that decision sooner rather than later.
"Sims has a base salary of $6 million for 2018, $4 million of which becomes guaranteed if he’s on the roster Friday, which is the third day of the league year," Biggs wrote. "If Sims remains on the roster heading into the weekend, he will be with the team for the entirety of the season."
The tight end will almost certainly be employed in 2018. He just might want to prepare for the possibility he won't be playing for the Bears.
Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals used the 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft on offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. It took some time for the Texas A&M product to work his way into the starting lineup, but he started 12 games in 2016 and 13 in 2017. The problem for Cincinnati is Ogbuehi has been a liability far more often than not.
"Cedric Ogbuehi is my least favorite OL in the league," former NFL lineman Ross Tucker said last season. "Can't stand watching him play."
Ogbuehi has been a disaster when in at left tackle, and he hasn't been much better on the right side. And the Bengals may be able to move on from him entirely. They agreed to swap picks in the first round with Buffalo in order to acquire left tackle Cordy Glenn.
Glenn should immediately start protecting quarterback Andy Dalton's blind side. Ogbuehi may be given a chance to compete on the right side or at guard, but Cincinnati may be done giving him chances. He's in the final year of his contract, and the Bengals could save more than $1 million by letting him go.
At the very least, Glenn's acquisition is a clear sign Ogbuehi isn't going to be Cincinnati's left tackle of the future.
Mychal Kendricks, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks is fast and coming off a strong season with the Super Bowl champs. However, the Eagles don't seem to have room for him in their future plans. According to Rapoport, Philadelphia is, at the very least, interested in shopping him.
Kendricks is set to carry a cap hit of $7.6 million this season.
While Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of cap room to play with, it is prepared to give money to other linebackers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Nigel Bradham is getting a new five-year, $40 million contract. The Eagles are also bringing in former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson on a one-year deal, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
With these moves, it would make sense for the Eagles to try shaving some money off their salary by parting ways with Kendricks. They should be able to get something in return too, as Kendricks proved himself to be a capable player in 2017.
If Philadelphia cannot find a willing trade partner, however, Kendricks is still likely gone. As Jeff Kerr of 247Sports recently explained, the Eagles could erase most of his cap hit by releasing him.
"Kendricks carries a $7.6 million cap hit for 2018, while the Eagles save $4.4 million if they release or trade him this offseason," Kerr wrote. "If Philadelphia can't trade Kendricks, they can designate him as a post-June 1 cut and save $6 million in cap space."
Kendricks requested a trade last offseason, but the Eagles decided to keep him. This year, he may want to stay with the champs but needs to prepare himself to be playing elsewhere.
All contract information via Spotrac.com unless otherwise noted.