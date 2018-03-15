2018 NFL Free Agency: Who's on Notice After Early Signings?

0 of 8

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Happy new year, NFL fans! The 2018 NFL calendar began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and with the new beginning came a flurry of free-agent signings and trade consummations.

This is an exciting time for NFL teams and fans alike. The draft doesn't get underway until April 26, but franchises are already adding shiny new pieces to their rosters. But not everyone is going to be happy about the new additions.

Every time a team adds a new player, there's a good chance someone is about to lose his job. The reality is NFL teams can only carry 53 players into the regular season. High draft picks and marquee free-agent additions are almost always included among the 53.

There's a lot of time between free agency's opening and the start of training camp and the preseason. However, some veteran players have to be worried about their jobs following the first round of free-agency action. We are here to examine the players who should be most on notice after the first day of the new league year.