Bills Reportedly Will Explore Trades to Move into Top 5 Picks of 2018 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills' strategy of stockpiling draft picks and moving around in the 2018 NFL draft may be building up to a larger plan for the team.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Tuesday the Bills will start to gauge the market on potentially trading up into the top five selections of the draft.

On Monday, the Bills agreed to trade Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. As part of the deal, Buffalo and Cincinnati swapped first-round picks, so the Bills moved from 21st to 12th in the first round.

That came after the Bills acquired a third-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in return for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

CBSSports.com's Will Brinson thought general manager Brandon Beane had added enough to make a trade into the top five achievable:

If the Bills want to select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class, then they'll likely need to be aggressive in continuing to maneuver around the first round. The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets could all potentially select quarterbacks, and that's just in the first six picks.

The Indianapolis Colts, who own the No. 3 pick, would seemingly be the most logical trade partner for Buffalo since Andrew Luck's shoulder problems shouldn't preclude him from continuing to be the franchise's long-term solution at quarterback.

Granted, the Colts may not be all that interested in moving down in the draft, since they'd potentially forfeit a chance to select a top talent such as Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick or Saquon Barkley.

Although the cost to get the quarterback of their choice would be high for the Bills, similar moves have worked out well for the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.