Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Sadeiko; Photos Posted to Twitter, Instagram

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

FILE - At left, in a June 10, 2015, file photo, Florida State's Grete Sadeiko is shown at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore. At right, in a Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III walks the field during practice before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in Cleveland. While the Cleveland Browns were losing another game, quarterback Robert Griffin III was losing money. Griffin and his girlfriend had cash stolen from the car they took to Sunday's game. The car was valet parked in the players' lot at FirstEnergy Stadium while the winless Browns were hosting the New York Giants. Girlfriend Grete Sadeiko posted on Twitter about the theft. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Robert Griffin III never won a Super Bowl ring as an NFL quarterback, but he now has a wedding ring to wear on his finger.

On Sunday, Griffin shared a picture of himself and his new wife, Grete Griffin (maiden name Sadeiko), on Twitter, calling her his hero:

John Cook, who says he does weddings for NFL and NBA players on his Instagram page, shared video of the newlyweds dancing:

This comes after the couple had a baby girl in July.

Sadeiko posted about their engagement in May, writing, "Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever. The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world."

The newlywed last appeared in an NFL game during the 2016 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

