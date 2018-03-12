Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Sadeiko; Photos Posted to Twitter, Instagram

Uncredited/Associated Press

Robert Griffin III never won a Super Bowl ring as an NFL quarterback, but he now has a wedding ring to wear on his finger.

On Sunday, Griffin shared a picture of himself and his new wife, Grete Griffin (maiden name Sadeiko), on Twitter, calling her his hero:

John Cook, who says he does weddings for NFL and NBA players on his Instagram page, shared video of the newlyweds dancing:

This comes after the couple had a baby girl in July.

Sadeiko posted about their engagement in May, writing, "Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever. The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world."

The newlywed last appeared in an NFL game during the 2016 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.