O.J. Simpson Gives 'Hypothetical' Account of Murders on 'Lost Confession'

Ethan Miller/Associated Press

O.J. Simpson gave a "hypothetical" account of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a 2006 interview with book publisher Judith Regan, which aired Sunday night on Fox.

The program, titled The Lost Confession, saw Simpson walk Regan through how he could have killed his ex-wife and Goldman on June 12, 1994. The interview was filmed around the time Simpson was set to release If I Did It, a "fictionalized" confession to the murders.

The book was later pulled by the publisher but was eventually released in 2007 by Goldman's family, with the new title If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders in October 1995 but was later found liable in civil court. Goldman's family published the book and made the profits after a bankruptcy court awarded it the rights.

"I remember I grabbed the knife—I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie—and to be honest, after that I don't remember. Except I'm standing there and there's all kind of stuff around...blood and stuff. I hate to say this but this is hypothetical," Simpson said before breaking into laughter.

Regan said she was contacted by an attorney for Simpson, who said the Hall of Fame running back was ready to confess to the murders. However, the book was written under the guise of fiction to protect Simpson's children.

"I received a phone call from an attorney who said that O.J. was ready to confess," Regan said in an outtake (h/t TMZ). "Actually I thought it was some kind of a scam and didn't believe him...but I took his number and said I'd call him back.

"The next day I called him back and he said he was willing to do it. The only condition that he had was that he didn't want to call the book, 'I Did It.' He wanted to put an 'if' in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn't face his children and he couldn't tell them that he had done it. And that was the way it was portrayed to me. That was his only condition."

The interview can only be described as harrowing, with Simpson taking a borderline jovial tone while discussing the "hypothetical" murders. He went back and forth between clarifying that this was a fictionalized account while also giving pinpoint details of how and why he would have pulled off the killings. There were various points, however, that he claimed he didn't "remember" what happened—most notably the actual murders.

Simpson, both in the book and interview, says his memory blacks out around the time the stabbings began. Describing his relationship with Brown Simpson at the time of her death, Simpson said he "loved her but I didn't like her."

"I loved her, but I wasn't in love her. To some degree, I didn't really like her," Simpson said. "To some degree, I thought she was losing herself in many ways...Ron and Nicole were physically dead, and it's almost like they killed me. Who I was was attacked and murdered also in that short period of time. To this day, it bugs me it seems people wanted me to be guilty—that really, really bothered me."

Simpson also said he would go to Brown Simpson's grave and yell at her. The program also featured a panel hosted by Soledad O'Brien, which was interspersed throughout the interview. Simpson was described as "screaming" at his ex-wife's grave after she died.