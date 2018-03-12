Case Keenum Rumors: Latest Buzz on Broncos, QB's Market Going into Free Agency

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have three quarterbacks on their roster that could be up for grabs this offseason.

One of those quarterbacks in Case Keenum.

Keenum, 30, led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in 2017 following a career year.

With that said, the Vikings appear to be okay to move on from Keenum.

One team that does have interest in Keenum is the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver.

Not only do the Broncos have a glaring need at quarterback, their senior personnel advisor, Gary Kubiak, brought Keenum to the Houston Texans organization as an undrafted free agent when he was head coach.

What kind of money might Keenum be demanding this offseason?

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that Keenum "can likely be had for $16-$18 million per year."

Should the Broncos bring in Keenum, it would allow for former first-round pick Paxton Lynch to sit a bit longer and hopefully develop, or, with the No. 5 overall pick, the Broncos can draft a quarterback with Keenum serving as a bridge for the future.

Expect the market to be more kind to Keenum after the Kirk Cousins domino falls. Right now, every team with a quarterback need will be vying for his services.

This means Keenum could be a "Plan B" for those franchises that miss out on Cousins.