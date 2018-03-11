Terrell Owens Undergoes Stem Cell Surgery, TMZ Posts Exclusive Video

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens underwent "bone marrow-derived stem cell injections" in an effort to "help repair his joints, tendons and ligaments." He allowed TMZ Sports to film the procedure.

"I'm utilizing regenerative cells to regenerate and repair joints, tendons and ligaments," Dr. Raj of the Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute told TMZ Sports. "It's minimally invasive. In T.O.'s case, he damaged himself from years and years of football. He had both knees, both shoulders, both elbows [triceps tendonitis] and right hip done."

Owens said the procedure wasn't done in an effort to make an NFL comeback, however, but rather to stay healthy. The graphic video can be found at TMZ.com.