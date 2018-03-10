Danny Shelton Reportedly Traded to Patriots; Browns Get Conditional Draft Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly continued their flurry of roster moves Saturday by agreeing to trade defensive tackle Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Field Yates and Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the deal.

The Browns selected Shelton with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

While he hasn't lived up to the hype that comes with being an early Round 1 draft choice, he's been a reliable presence up front for Cleveland. He racked up 129 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks across 46 games for the organization.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's No. 35 interior defender in 2017.

It's the fourth trade in the past 24 hours for the Browns, who are quickly trying to turn a corner in their extended rebuilding process under new general manager John Dorsey.

Schefter recapped their Friday moves that resulted in the arrival of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall:

Meanwhile, Shelton should help bolster the New England defensive line after the Pats tied for 30th in rushing yards allowed per attempt last season.