2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Post-Combine Rankings

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterMarch 12, 2018

2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Post-Combine Rankings

    Sam Darnold
    Sam DarnoldAssociated Press

    We have fewer than 50 days until the 2018 NFL draft, and post-combine there is starting to be clarity about who the best players in the class are. That makes this a great time to update my top 50 players overall and the top 10 at each position.

    As you'll see, this class has more depth than was originally thought. The quarterback position has six players inside my top 60. At running back, there are seven players inside the top 100. And while the wide receiver and offensive tackle groups lack top-end depth, there is great depth in the second tiers. And if you need an interior offensive lineman, this is the year to get one early in the draft with Pro Bowl potential.

    Defensively, this is a good draft. There's an elite edge-rusher (Bradley Chubb) as well a ton of talent at linebacker and cornerback that will tempt teams in the first round. The group at defensive tackle mirrors that offensive tackle class in that there are several with Round 1 grades but not a clear top player.

    A lot can still change as players get to their pro days and private workouts with teams, but the picture is starting to come into focus. 

Top 50 Overall Players

    Saquon Barkley
    Saquon BarkleyAssociated Press

    1. RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
    2. OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
    3. EDGE Bradley Chubb, NC State
    4. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
    5. QB Sam Darnold, USC
    6. QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
    7. QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
    8. CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
    9. S Derwin James, Florida State
    10. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
    11. LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
    12. QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
    13. OT Connor Williams, Texas
    14. CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
    15. WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
    16. EDGE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
    17. EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College
    18. LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
    19. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
    20. C Billy Price, Ohio State
    21. OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
    22. C James Daniels, Iowa
    23. OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
    24. DL Vita Vea, Washington
    25. DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
    26. EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
    27. CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
    28. RB Derrius Guice, LSU
    29. RB Sony Michel, Georgia
    30. DL Maurice Hurst, Michigan
    31. CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
    32. WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
    33. CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida
    34. TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
    35. RB Ronald Jones, USC
    36. LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
    37. S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
    38. OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
    39. WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
    40. WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
    41. S Justin Reid, Stanford
    42. OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
    43. EDGE Arden Key, LSU
    44. DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford
    45. DL Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
    46. OT Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
    47. CB Carlton Davis, Auburn
    48. CB Donte Jackson, LSU
    49. WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
    50. DL Taven Bryan, Florida

Top 10 Quarterbacks

    Lamar Jackson
    Lamar JacksonAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Luke Falk, Washington State

    Biggest Faller: Tanner Lee, Nebraska

    Most NFL-Ready: Josh Rosen, UCLA

    Best Arm: Josh Allen, Wyoming

    Best Runner: Lamar Jackson, Louisville

    Best Potential: Allen

    Biggest Question Mark: Allen

    Biggest Sleeper: Mike White, Western Kentucky

       

    1. Sam Darnold, USC
    2. Josh Allen, Wyoming
    3. Josh Rosen, UCLA
    4. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
    5. Lamar Jackson, Louisville
    6. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
    7. Luke Falk, Washington State
    8. Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
    9. Mike White, Western Kentucky
    10. Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Top 10 Running Backs

    Derrius Guice
    Derrius GuiceAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Nyheim Hines, NC State

    Biggest Faller: None

    Most NFL-Ready: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

    Best Third-Down Back: Barkley

    Best Speed: Ronald Jones, USC

    Best Power: Derrius Guice, LSU

    Best Potential: Barkley

    Biggest Question Mark: Nick Chubb, Georgia (injury history)

    Biggest Sleeper: Mark Walton, Miami 

       

    1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State
    2. Derrius Guice, LSU
    3. Sony Michel, Georgia
    4. Ronald Jones, USC
    5. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
    6. Mark Walton, Miami
    7. Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
    8. Nick Chubb, Georgia
    9. Nyheim Hines, NC State
    10. Akrum Wadley, Iowa

Top 5 Fullbacks

    Dimitri Flowers
    Dimitri FlowersAssociated Press

    Most NFL-Ready: Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma

    Best Pass-Blocker: Nick Bawden, SDSU

    Best Receiver: Flowers

    Best Power: Khalid Hill, Michigan

       

    1. Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
    2. Nick Bawden, San Diego State
    3. Donnie Ernsberger, Western Michigan
    4. Daythan Davis, Southern Miss
    5. Garrett Dickerson, Northwestern

Top 10 Wide Receivers

    Calvin Ridley
    Calvin RidleyAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: D.J. Moore, Maryland

    Biggest Faller: Jordan Lasley, UCLA

    Most NFL-Ready: Calvin Ridley, Alabama

    Best Boundary Receiver: Courtland Sutton, SMU

    Best Slot Receiver: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

    Best Hands: Ridley

    Best Route-Runner: Ridley

    Best Potential: Sutton

    Biggest Question Mark: Cain

    Biggest Sleeper: D.J. Chark, LSU

       

    1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama
    2. Courtland Sutton, SMU
    3. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
    4. D.J. Moore, Maryland
    5. James Washington, Oklahoma State
    6. Deon Cain, Clemson
    7. Dante Pettis, Washington
    8. Simmie Cobbs, Indiana
    9. D.J. Chark, LSU
    10. Michael Gallup, Colorado State

Top 10 Tight Ends

    Hayden Hurst
    Hayden HurstAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Mike Gesicki, Penn State

    Biggest Faller: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

    Most NFL-Ready: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

    Best Slot Tight End: Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

    Best Hands: Gesicki

    Best Route-Runner: Gesicki

    Best Blocker: Will Dissly, Washington

    Best Power: Hurst

    Biggest Question Mark: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

    Biggest Sleeper: Chris Herndon, Miami

       

    1. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
    2. Mike Gesicki, Penn State
    3. Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
    4. Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
    5. Ryan Izzo, Florida State
    6. Ian Thomas, Indiana
    7. Chris Herndon, Miami
    8. Jaylen Samuels, NC State
    9. Will Dissly, Washington
    10. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Top 10 Offensive Tackles

    Connor Williams
    Connor WilliamsAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Kolton Miller, UCLA

    Biggest Faller: Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

    Most NFL-Ready: Connor Williams, Texas

    Best Run-Blocker: Jamarco Jones, Ohio State

    Best Pass-Blocker: Williams

    Best Potential: Williams

    Biggest Question Mark: Desmond Harrison, West Georgia

    Biggest Sleeper: Brian O'Neill, Pitt

       

    1. Connor Williams, Texas
    2. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
    3. Kolton Miller, UCLA
    4. Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
    5. Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
    6. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
    7. Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
    8. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
    9. Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
    10. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

Top 10 Guards

    Quenton Nelson
    Quenton NelsonAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Austin Corbett, Nevada    

    Biggest Faller: Braden Smith, Auburn

    Most NFL-Ready: Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

    Best Run-Blocker: Nelson

    Best Pass-Blocker: Nelson

    Best Potential: Nelson

    Biggest Question Mark: Sam Jones, Arizona State

    Biggest Sleeper: Skyler Phillips, Idaho State

       

    1. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
    2. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
    3. Will Hernandez, UTEP
    4. Austin Corbett, Nevada
    5. Braden Smith, Auburn
    6. Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
    7. Sam Jones, Arizona State
    8. Taylor Hearn, Clemson
    9. Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
    10. Timon Parris, Stony Brook

Top 10 Centers

    James Daniels
    James DanielsAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Will Clapp, LSU

    Biggest Faller: Brian Allen, Michigan State

    Most NFL-Ready: James Daniels, Iowa

    Best Run-Blocker: Daniels

    Best Pass-Blocker: Billy Price, Ohio State

    Best Potential: Price

    Biggest Question Mark: Price (injury)

    Biggest Sleeper: Will Clapp, LSU

       

    1. Billy Price, Ohio State
    2. James Daniels, Iowa
    3. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
    4. Will Clapp, LSU
    5. Mason Cole, Michigan
    6. Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
    7. Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
    8. Coleman Shelton, Washington
    9. Brian Allen, Michigan State
    10. Jake Bennett, Colorado State

Top 10 Defensive Linemen

    Vita Vea
    Vita VeaAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: B.J. Hill, North Carolina State

    Biggest Faller: JoJo Wicker, Arizona State

    Most NFL-Ready: Vita Vea, Washington

    Best Run-Stopper: Vea

    Best Pass-Rusher: Maurice Hurst, Michigan

    Best Potential: Hurst

    Biggest Question Mark: Hurst (heart issue)

    Biggest Sleeper: Tim Settle, Virginia Tech

       

    1. Vita Vea, Washington
    2. Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
    3. Maurice Hurst, Michigan
    4. Harrison Phillips, Stanford
    5. Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
    6. Taven Bryan, Florida
    7. B.J. Hill, NC State
    8. Rasheem Green, USC
    9. Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
    10. Tim Settle, Virginia Tech

Top 10 Edge-Rushers

    Bradley Chubb
    Bradley ChubbGregory Payan/Associated Press

    Biggest Riser: Josh Sweat, Florida State

    Biggest Faller: Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State

    Most NFL-Ready: Bradley Chubb, NC State

    Best Run-Stopper: Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

    Best Pass-Rusher: Chubb

    Best Potential: Chubb

    Biggest Question Mark: Arden Key, LSU

    Biggest Sleeper: Dorance Armstrong, Kansas

       

    1. Bradley Chubb, NC State
    2. Marcus Davenport, UTSA
    3. Harold Landry, Boston College
    4. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
    5. Arden Key, LSU
    6. Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
    7. Uchenna Nwosu, USC
    8. Josh Sweat, Florida State
    9. Chad Thomas, Miami
    10. Jeff Holland, Auburn

Top 10 Linebackers

    Tremaine Edmunds
    Tremaine EdmundsAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

    Biggest Faller: Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama

    Most NFL-Ready: Roquan Smith, Georgia

    Best Run-Stopper: Rashaan Evans, Alabama

    Best Pass Coverage: Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

    Best Pass-Rusher: Malik Jefferson, Texas

    Best Potential: Edmunds

    Biggest Question Mark: Shaquem Griffin, Central Florida

    Biggest Sleeper: Josey Jewell, Iowa

        

    1. Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
    2. Roquan Smith, Georgia
    3. Rashaan Evans, Alabama
    4. Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
    5. Malik Jefferson, Texas
    6. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
    7. Jerome Baker, Ohio State
    8. Josey Jewell, Iowa
    9. Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
    10. Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

Top 10 Cornerbacks

    Denzel Ward
    Denzel WardAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Jaire Alexander, Louisville    

    Biggest Faller: Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State

    Most NFL-Ready: Denzel Ward, Ohio State

    Best Slot Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Louisville

    Best Man Coverage: Ward

    Best Zone Coverage: Anthony Averett, Alabama

    Best Potential: Mike Hughes, Central Florida

    Biggest Question Mark: Holton Hill, Texas (suspended for violating team rules)

    Biggest Sleeper: Anthony Averett, Alabama

       

    1. Denzel Ward, Ohio State
    2. Josh Jackson, Iowa
    3. Jaire Alexander, Louisville
    4. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
    5. Mike Hughes, Central Florida
    6. Carlton Davis, Auburn
    7. Donte Jackson, LSU
    8. M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
    9. Anthony Averett, Alabama
    10. Nick Nelson, Wisconsin

Top 10 Safeties

    Derwin James
    Derwin JamesAssociated Press

    Biggest Riser: Jessie Bates, Wake Forest

    Biggest Faller: Jordan Whitehead, Pitt

    Most NFL-Ready: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

    Best Coverage: Fitzpatrick

    Best Strong Safety: Derwin James, Florida State

    Best Free Safety: Fitzpatrick

    Best Hybrid Defender: James

    Best Run-Stopper: Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

    Best Potential: James

    Biggest Question Mark: DeShon Elliott, Texas 

    Biggest Sleeper: Jessie Bates, Wake Forest

    1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
    2. Derwin James, Florida State
    3. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
    4. Justin Reid, Stanford
    5. Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
    6. Kyzir White, West Virginia
    7. Marcus Allen, Penn State
    8. Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech
    9. Quin Blanding, Virginia
    10. DeShon Elliott, Texas