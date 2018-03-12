2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Post-Combine Rankings

0 of 14

Associated Press

We have fewer than 50 days until the 2018 NFL draft, and post-combine there is starting to be clarity about who the best players in the class are. That makes this a great time to update my top 50 players overall and the top 10 at each position.

As you'll see, this class has more depth than was originally thought. The quarterback position has six players inside my top 60. At running back, there are seven players inside the top 100. And while the wide receiver and offensive tackle groups lack top-end depth, there is great depth in the second tiers. And if you need an interior offensive lineman, this is the year to get one early in the draft with Pro Bowl potential.

Defensively, this is a good draft. There's an elite edge-rusher (Bradley Chubb) as well a ton of talent at linebacker and cornerback that will tempt teams in the first round. The group at defensive tackle mirrors that offensive tackle class in that there are several with Round 1 grades but not a clear top player.

A lot can still change as players get to their pro days and private workouts with teams, but the picture is starting to come into focus.