2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Post-Combine Rankings

2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Post-Combine RankingsMarch 12, 2018
We have fewer than 50 days until the 2018 NFL draft, and post-combine there is starting to be clarity about who the best players in the class are. That makes this a great time to update my top 50 players overall and the top 10 at each position.
As you'll see, this class has more depth than was originally thought. The quarterback position has six players inside my top 60. At running back, there are seven players inside the top 100. And while the wide receiver and offensive tackle groups lack top-end depth, there is great depth in the second tiers. And if you need an interior offensive lineman, this is the year to get one early in the draft with Pro Bowl potential.
Defensively, this is a good draft. There's an elite edge-rusher (Bradley Chubb) as well a ton of talent at linebacker and cornerback that will tempt teams in the first round. The group at defensive tackle mirrors that offensive tackle class in that there are several with Round 1 grades but not a clear top player.
A lot can still change as players get to their pro days and private workouts with teams, but the picture is starting to come into focus.
Top 50 Overall Players
1. RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
2. OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
3. EDGE Bradley Chubb, NC State
4. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
5. QB Sam Darnold, USC
6. QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
7. QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
8. CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
9. S Derwin James, Florida State
10. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
11. LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
12. QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
13. OT Connor Williams, Texas
14. CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
15. WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
16. EDGE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
17. EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College
18. LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
19. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
20. C Billy Price, Ohio State
21. OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
22. C James Daniels, Iowa
23. OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
24. DL Vita Vea, Washington
25. DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
26. EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
27. CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
28. RB Derrius Guice, LSU
29. RB Sony Michel, Georgia
30. DL Maurice Hurst, Michigan
31. CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
32. WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
33. CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida
34. TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
35. RB Ronald Jones, USC
36. LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
37. S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
38. OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
39. WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
40. WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
41. S Justin Reid, Stanford
42. OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
43. EDGE Arden Key, LSU
44. DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford
45. DL Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
46. OT Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
47. CB Carlton Davis, Auburn
48. CB Donte Jackson, LSU
49. WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
50. DL Taven Bryan, Florida
Top 10 Quarterbacks
Biggest Riser: Luke Falk, Washington State
Biggest Faller: Tanner Lee, Nebraska
Most NFL-Ready: Josh Rosen, UCLA
Best Arm: Josh Allen, Wyoming
Best Runner: Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Best Potential: Allen
Biggest Question Mark: Allen
Biggest Sleeper: Mike White, Western Kentucky
1. Sam Darnold, USC
2. Josh Allen, Wyoming
3. Josh Rosen, UCLA
4. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
5. Lamar Jackson, Louisville
6. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
7. Luke Falk, Washington State
8. Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
9. Mike White, Western Kentucky
10. Kurt Benkert, Virginia
Top 10 Running Backs
Biggest Riser: Nyheim Hines, NC State
Biggest Faller: None
Most NFL-Ready: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Best Third-Down Back: Barkley
Best Speed: Ronald Jones, USC
Best Power: Derrius Guice, LSU
Best Potential: Barkley
Biggest Question Mark: Nick Chubb, Georgia (injury history)
Biggest Sleeper: Mark Walton, Miami
1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State
2. Derrius Guice, LSU
3. Sony Michel, Georgia
4. Ronald Jones, USC
5. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
6. Mark Walton, Miami
7. Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
8. Nick Chubb, Georgia
9. Nyheim Hines, NC State
10. Akrum Wadley, Iowa
Top 5 Fullbacks
Most NFL-Ready: Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
Best Pass-Blocker: Nick Bawden, SDSU
Best Receiver: Flowers
Best Power: Khalid Hill, Michigan
1. Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
2. Nick Bawden, San Diego State
3. Donnie Ernsberger, Western Michigan
4. Daythan Davis, Southern Miss
5. Garrett Dickerson, Northwestern
Top 10 Wide Receivers
Biggest Riser: D.J. Moore, Maryland
Biggest Faller: Jordan Lasley, UCLA
Most NFL-Ready: Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Best Boundary Receiver: Courtland Sutton, SMU
Best Slot Receiver: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Best Hands: Ridley
Best Route-Runner: Ridley
Best Potential: Sutton
Biggest Question Mark: Cain
Biggest Sleeper: D.J. Chark, LSU
1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama
2. Courtland Sutton, SMU
3. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
4. D.J. Moore, Maryland
5. James Washington, Oklahoma State
6. Deon Cain, Clemson
7. Dante Pettis, Washington
8. Simmie Cobbs, Indiana
9. D.J. Chark, LSU
10. Michael Gallup, Colorado State
Top 10 Tight Ends
Biggest Riser: Mike Gesicki, Penn State
Biggest Faller: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
Most NFL-Ready: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
Best Slot Tight End: Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Best Hands: Gesicki
Best Route-Runner: Gesicki
Best Blocker: Will Dissly, Washington
Best Power: Hurst
Biggest Question Mark: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
Biggest Sleeper: Chris Herndon, Miami
1. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
2. Mike Gesicki, Penn State
3. Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
4. Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
5. Ryan Izzo, Florida State
6. Ian Thomas, Indiana
7. Chris Herndon, Miami
8. Jaylen Samuels, NC State
9. Will Dissly, Washington
10. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
Top 10 Offensive Tackles
Biggest Riser: Kolton Miller, UCLA
Biggest Faller: Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
Most NFL-Ready: Connor Williams, Texas
Best Run-Blocker: Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
Best Pass-Blocker: Williams
Best Potential: Williams
Biggest Question Mark: Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
Biggest Sleeper: Brian O'Neill, Pitt
1. Connor Williams, Texas
2. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
3. Kolton Miller, UCLA
4. Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
5. Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
6. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
7. Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
8. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
9. Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
10. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
Top 10 Guards
Biggest Riser: Austin Corbett, Nevada
Biggest Faller: Braden Smith, Auburn
Most NFL-Ready: Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
Best Run-Blocker: Nelson
Best Pass-Blocker: Nelson
Best Potential: Nelson
Biggest Question Mark: Sam Jones, Arizona State
Biggest Sleeper: Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
1. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
2. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
3. Will Hernandez, UTEP
4. Austin Corbett, Nevada
5. Braden Smith, Auburn
6. Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
7. Sam Jones, Arizona State
8. Taylor Hearn, Clemson
9. Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
10. Timon Parris, Stony Brook
Top 10 Centers
Biggest Riser: Will Clapp, LSU
Biggest Faller: Brian Allen, Michigan State
Most NFL-Ready: James Daniels, Iowa
Best Run-Blocker: Daniels
Best Pass-Blocker: Billy Price, Ohio State
Best Potential: Price
Biggest Question Mark: Price (injury)
Biggest Sleeper: Will Clapp, LSU
1. Billy Price, Ohio State
2. James Daniels, Iowa
3. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
4. Will Clapp, LSU
5. Mason Cole, Michigan
6. Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
7. Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
8. Coleman Shelton, Washington
9. Brian Allen, Michigan State
10. Jake Bennett, Colorado State
Top 10 Defensive Linemen
Biggest Riser: B.J. Hill, North Carolina State
Biggest Faller: JoJo Wicker, Arizona State
Most NFL-Ready: Vita Vea, Washington
Best Run-Stopper: Vea
Best Pass-Rusher: Maurice Hurst, Michigan
Best Potential: Hurst
Biggest Question Mark: Hurst (heart issue)
Biggest Sleeper: Tim Settle, Virginia Tech
1. Vita Vea, Washington
2. Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
3. Maurice Hurst, Michigan
4. Harrison Phillips, Stanford
5. Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
6. Taven Bryan, Florida
7. B.J. Hill, NC State
8. Rasheem Green, USC
9. Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
10. Tim Settle, Virginia Tech
Top 10 Edge-Rushers
Biggest Riser: Josh Sweat, Florida State
Biggest Faller: Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State
Most NFL-Ready: Bradley Chubb, NC State
Best Run-Stopper: Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
Best Pass-Rusher: Chubb
Best Potential: Chubb
Biggest Question Mark: Arden Key, LSU
Biggest Sleeper: Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
1. Bradley Chubb, NC State
2. Marcus Davenport, UTSA
3. Harold Landry, Boston College
4. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
5. Arden Key, LSU
6. Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
7. Uchenna Nwosu, USC
8. Josh Sweat, Florida State
9. Chad Thomas, Miami
10. Jeff Holland, Auburn
Top 10 Linebackers
Biggest Riser: Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
Biggest Faller: Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Roquan Smith, Georgia
Best Run-Stopper: Rashaan Evans, Alabama
Best Pass Coverage: Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
Best Pass-Rusher: Malik Jefferson, Texas
Best Potential: Edmunds
Biggest Question Mark: Shaquem Griffin, Central Florida
Biggest Sleeper: Josey Jewell, Iowa
1. Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
2. Roquan Smith, Georgia
3. Rashaan Evans, Alabama
4. Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
5. Malik Jefferson, Texas
6. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
7. Jerome Baker, Ohio State
8. Josey Jewell, Iowa
9. Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
10. Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
Top 10 Cornerbacks
Biggest Riser: Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Biggest Faller: Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
Most NFL-Ready: Denzel Ward, Ohio State
Best Slot Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Best Man Coverage: Ward
Best Zone Coverage: Anthony Averett, Alabama
Best Potential: Mike Hughes, Central Florida
Biggest Question Mark: Holton Hill, Texas (suspended for violating team rules)
Biggest Sleeper: Anthony Averett, Alabama
1. Denzel Ward, Ohio State
2. Josh Jackson, Iowa
3. Jaire Alexander, Louisville
4. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
5. Mike Hughes, Central Florida
6. Carlton Davis, Auburn
7. Donte Jackson, LSU
8. M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
9. Anthony Averett, Alabama
10. Nick Nelson, Wisconsin
Top 10 Safeties
Biggest Riser: Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
Biggest Faller: Jordan Whitehead, Pitt
Most NFL-Ready: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Best Coverage: Fitzpatrick
Best Strong Safety: Derwin James, Florida State
Best Free Safety: Fitzpatrick
Best Hybrid Defender: James
Best Run-Stopper: Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
Best Potential: James
Biggest Question Mark: DeShon Elliott, Texas
Biggest Sleeper: Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
2. Derwin James, Florida State
3. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
4. Justin Reid, Stanford
5. Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
6. Kyzir White, West Virginia
7. Marcus Allen, Penn State
8. Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech
9. Quin Blanding, Virginia
10. DeShon Elliott, Texas