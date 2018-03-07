Derrius Guice Said Team Asked If He Liked Men at NFL Combine

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice told SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday night that one NFL team asked him if he liked men during an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio confirmed Guice received that question, although it's unclear which team asked it.

Two years ago, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple said the Atlanta Falcons asked him the same question (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

"The Falcons coach, one of the coaches, was like, 'So, do you like men?' It was like the first thing he asked me," Apple said at the time. "It was weird. I was just like, 'No.' He was like, 'If you're going to come to Atlanta, sometimes that's how it is around here, you're going to have to get used to it.' I guess he was joking, but they just ask most of these questions to see how you're going to react."

According to ESPN.com, the NFL "also conducted an investigation in 2013 after three draft prospects said they were asked a series of questions that touched on sexual orientation."

"It is league policy to neither consider nor inquire about sexual orientation in the hiring process," the NFL said in a statement in 2013. "In addition, there are specific protections in our collective bargaining agreement with the players that prohibit discrimination against any player, including on the basis of sexual orientation."