Punter Michael Dickson Asked to Have Staring Contest by Seahawks at NFL Combine

If Texas punter Michael Dickson ever has to stare down an incoming defensive lineman while attempting a punt, he'll be ready.

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Dickson said the Seattle Seahawks had him participate in a staring contest during a 15-minute interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I had to see how long I could stare without blinking," Dickson said. "I had a couple of attempts. I tried a few techniques, looking away from the light, trying to block any sort of wind coming into the eyes. That was a weird process."

Dickson wasn't the only prospect to field a strange request at the combine, as Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported the Cleveland Browns asked Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough if he thought God was an Auburn fan.

"The first time I did terrible," Dickson said of his staring contest attempts, per Williams. "I only lasted for 14 seconds, but my third time I had figured out a technique to look around the room just to get your eyes a little watery, I guess."

Teams interested in drafting the Texas product can breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is a better punter than staring contest participant. Dickson was the 2017 Ray Guy Award winner as the nation's best punter and a consensus All-American after punting 84 times for a 47.4-yard average.

He was even named the MVP of the Texas Bowl in a victory over Missouri thanks to 11 punts for 452 yards, 10 of which landed inside the 20-yard line.