Robert Quinn Reportedly Will Be Traded from Rams to Dolphins

John Cordes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have reportedly reached a deal involving defensive end Robert Quinn.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins will acquire Quinn from the Rams when the NFL year begins on March 14.

Albert Breer of MMQB reported full terms of the deal:

The Rams will save $11.4 million in cap space by dealing Quinn, per Spotrac. Their projected cap space prior to the trade was $39.9 million, per Over The Cap.

The Rams are starting to see their window to re-sign defensive tackle Aaron Donald close with his rookie contract set to expire after the 2018 season. General manager Les Snead told Myles Simmons of Rams.com in January that getting Donald to sign a long-term deal is "a major priority."

Quinn will boost a Miami pass rush that finished tied for 26th with 30 sacks last season. His 8.5 sacks in 2017 would have ranked second on the Dolphins, trailing only the total of Cameron Wake (10.5).

A first-round pick by the Rams in 2011, Quinn has recorded 62.5 sacks in 95 games in his seven-year career. The 27-year-old made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014 when he had a combined 29.5 sacks.