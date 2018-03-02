Robert Quinn Reportedly Will Be Traded from Rams to Dolphins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 2, 2018

Los Angeles Rams linebacker (94) Robert Quinn on the field in the first quarter of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (AP Photo/John Cordes)
John Cordes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have reportedly reached a deal involving defensive end Robert Quinn

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins will acquire Quinn from the Rams when the NFL year begins on March 14. 

Albert Breer of MMQB reported full terms of the deal:

The Rams will save $11.4 million in cap space by dealing Quinn, per Spotrac. Their projected cap space prior to the trade was $39.9 million, per Over The Cap

The Rams are starting to see their window to re-sign defensive tackle Aaron Donald close with his rookie contract set to expire after the 2018 season. General manager Les Snead told Myles Simmons of Rams.com in January that getting Donald to sign a long-term deal is "a major priority."

Quinn will boost a Miami pass rush that finished tied for 26th with 30 sacks last season. His 8.5 sacks in 2017 would have ranked second on the Dolphins, trailing only the total of Cameron Wake (10.5). 

A first-round pick by the Rams in 2011, Quinn has recorded 62.5 sacks in 95 games in his seven-year career. The 27-year-old made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014 when he had a combined 29.5 sacks.

Related

    Jerry Jones Will Testify vs. NFL on Monday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones Will Testify vs. NFL on Monday

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saints Ink Coleman to 3-Yr Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Ink Coleman to 3-Yr Deal

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Barkley Has Teams Talking About Top Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Barkley Has Teams Talking About Top Pick

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    GM on Brees: 'He's Going to Be a Saint'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    GM on Brees: 'He's Going to Be a Saint'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report