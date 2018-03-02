Orlando Brown Posts 5.85 40-Yard Dash as 2018 NFL Combine Struggles Continue

Orlando Brown Posts 5.85 40-Yard Dash as 2018 NFL Combine Struggles ContinueMarch 2, 2018
Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown has struggled mightily at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, most notably posting a time of 5.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Friday.
As Sporting News shared, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock called the result of Brown's 40-yard dash a "historically bad time."
Sporting News @sportingnews
"That's a historically bad time." - Mike Mayock on Orlando Brown running an unofficial 5.86 in the 40-yard dash. https://t.co/FuYQVbnOga2018-3-2 14:54:06
According to NFL Research, only four players have run a slower 40 than Brown at the combine since 2003:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Oklahoma's Orlando Brown ran the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds, the 5th-slowest time by any player at the Combine since 2003 https://t.co/rc8DRsY4362018-3-2 15:23:04
Brown also managed just 14 reps on the bench press Thursday, which NFL.com's Chad Reuter noted was one of the worst performances among offensive linemen of his size since 2003:
Chad Reuter @chad_reuter
Historical context for Orlando Brown's reps, OT with 35"+ arms - 14 one of the couple lowest for OT I see since 2003. Alex Barron DNP (21 at pro day) Clady 24 Tyron Smith 29 Cherilus 24 Okung 38 Jake Long 31 Stanley DNP (24 pro day) Solder 212018-3-1 21:46:53
Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon pointed out that Brown's overall combine performance was among the most disastrous in recent memory:
Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
Orlando Brown ran a 5.86 and did 14 reps of 225 as a 345 lb tackle. About as bad of a 24 hour stretch as I can remember for a potential first round player.2018-3-2 14:36:34
Brown entered the combine with hopes of being a first-round pick after being a three-year starter at left tackle for the Sooners.
Brown may still be in the first-round mix because of his experience and talent, but he didn't do himself any favors Friday.
His issues stretched beyond the 40-yard dash and bench press, as coaches chastised Brown for not putting in more effort during positional drills, per Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher:
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
Coaches yelling at Orlando Brown for not running in the drills.2018-3-2 15:17:21
In most circles, Brown is considered to be in the mix with Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Quenton Nelson, Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams and UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller as the top offensive linemen in the class.
On his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Brown as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the draft.
Also, in Miller's latest mock draft, he predicted that the Arizona Cardinals would select Brown with the No. 15 overall pick.
Brown is a mountain of a man at nearly 6'8" and 345 pounds., and his resume is arguably the best of any lineman in the draft.
With two All-Big 12 First Team selections, two Big 12 Lineman of the Year awards and one unanimous All-American First Team selection, Brown has plenty of accolades to fall back on. However, his perceived lack of effort at the combine is something NFL teams will take into account.
