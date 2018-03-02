Orlando Brown Posts 5.85 40-Yard Dash as 2018 NFL Combine Struggles Continue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown has struggled mightily at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, most notably posting a time of 5.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Friday.

As Sporting News shared, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock called the result of Brown's 40-yard dash a "historically bad time."

According to NFL Research, only four players have run a slower 40 than Brown at the combine since 2003:

Brown also managed just 14 reps on the bench press Thursday, which NFL.com's Chad Reuter noted was one of the worst performances among offensive linemen of his size since 2003:

Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon pointed out that Brown's overall combine performance was among the most disastrous in recent memory:

Brown entered the combine with hopes of being a first-round pick after being a three-year starter at left tackle for the Sooners.

Brown may still be in the first-round mix because of his experience and talent, but he didn't do himself any favors Friday.

His issues stretched beyond the 40-yard dash and bench press, as coaches chastised Brown for not putting in more effort during positional drills, per Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher:

In most circles, Brown is considered to be in the mix with Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Quenton Nelson, Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams and UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller as the top offensive linemen in the class.

On his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Brown as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the draft.

Also, in Miller's latest mock draft, he predicted that the Arizona Cardinals would select Brown with the No. 15 overall pick.

Brown is a mountain of a man at nearly 6'8" and 345 pounds., and his resume is arguably the best of any lineman in the draft.

With two All-Big 12 First Team selections, two Big 12 Lineman of the Year awards and one unanimous All-American First Team selection, Brown has plenty of accolades to fall back on. However, his perceived lack of effort at the combine is something NFL teams will take into account.