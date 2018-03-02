NFL Combine 2018 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The top prospects in the 2018 NFL draft have gathered in Indianapolis to take part in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium as drills take place Friday through Monday.

Different position groups will take the field each day. The action started Friday as running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players showed scouts, general managers and coaches how they might fit in at the NFL level.

Along with pro days, the combine represents one of the final chances for prospects to impress NFL decision-makers ahead of the 2018 NFL draft in Arlington, Texas, from April 26 through April 28.

Here is a look at how all combine participants fared in the 40-yard dash, bench press and other drills they completed.

*Drill abbreviations are 40 (40-yard dash), BP (bench press), Vert (vertical jump), Broad (broad jump), 3C (3-cone drill), 20S (20-yard shuttle) and 60S (60-yard shuttle).

**Drill measurements are 40-yard dash (seconds), bench press (reps), vertical jump (inches), broad jump (inches), 3-cone drill (seconds), 20-yard shuttle (seconds) and 60-yard shuttle (seconds).

Friday Results (RB, OL, ST)

Running Backs

Josh Adams (Notre Dame): 40, BP (18), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Kalen Ballage (Arizona State): 40 (4.46), BP (15), Vert (33.5), Broad (122), 3C (6.91), 20S, 60S

Saquon Barkley (Penn State): 40 (4.40), BP (29), Vert (41.0), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Nick Bawden (San Diego State): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Nick Chubb (Georgia): 40 (4.52), BP (29), Vert (38.5), Broad (128), 3C (7.09), 20S, 60S

Lavon Coleman (Washington): 40 (4.65), BP (23), Vert (33.0), Broad (120), 3C, 20S, 60S

Justin Crawford (West Virginia): 40 (4.64), BP (11), Vert (33.5), Broad (122), 3C, 20S, 60S

Chase Edmonds (Fordham): 40 (4.55), BP (19), Vert (34.0), Broad (122), 3C (6.79), 20S, 60S

Donnie Ernsberger (Western Michigan): 40 (4.78), BP (15), Vert (31.0), Broad (114), 3C (7.09), 20S, 60S

Dimitri Flowers (Oklahoma): 40 (4.83), BP (17), Vert (30.5), Broad (109), 3C (7.45), 20S, 60S

Jarvion Franklin (Western Michigan): 40 (4.63), BP (18), Vert (30.0), Broad (109), 3C (6.93), 20S, 60S

Royce Freeman (Oregon): 40 (4.54), BP (17), Vert (34.0), Broad (118), 3C (6.90), 20S, 60S

Derrius Guice (LSU): 40 (4.49), BP (15), Vert (31.5), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Kyle Hicks (TCU): 40 (4.63), BP (13), Vert (36.5), Broad (122), 3C, 20S, 60S

Nyheim Hines (NC State): 40 (4.38), BP, Vert (35.5), Broad (119), 3C (7.18), 20S, 60S

Justin Jackson (Northwestern): 40 (4.52), BP (13), Vert (38.5), Broad (122), 3C (6.81), 20S, 60S

Kerryon Johnson (Auburn): 40, BP (11), Vert (40.0), Broad (126), 3C (7.07), 20S, 60S

Ronald Jones (USC): 40 (4.65), BP, Vert (36.5), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

John Kelly (Tennessee): 40, BP (15), Vert (35.0), Broad (120), 3C (7.13), 20S, 60S

Sony Michel (Georgia): 40 (4.54), BP (22), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Ryan Nall (Oregon State): 40 (4.58), BP (15), Vert (33.0), Broad (122), 3C (6.95), 20S, 60S

Rashaad Penny (San Diego State): 40 (4.46), BP (13), Vert (32.5), Broad (120), 3C, 20S, 60S

Kamryn Pettway (Auburn): 40 (4.74), BP (22), Vert (33.5), Broad (116), 3C, 20S, 60S

Demario Richard (Arizona State): 40 (4.70), BP (12), Vert (29.5), Broad (115), 3C, 20S, 60S

Bo Scarbrough (Alabama): 40 (4.52), BP (14), Vert (40.0), Broad (129), 3C, 20S, 60S

Roc Thomas (Jacksonville State): 40 (4.56), BP (16), Vert (35.5), Broad (125), 3C, 20S, 60S

Akrum Wadley (Iowa): 40 (4.54), BP (12), Vert (32.0), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Mark Walton (Miami): 40 (4.60), BP (18), Vert (31.5), Broad (118), 3C, 20S, 60S

Chris Warren (Texas): 40 (4.69), BP (25), Vert (33.0), Broad (121), 3C (6.98), 20S, 60S

Jordan Wilkins (Ole Miss): 40 (4.71), BP (16), Vert (36.0), Broad (117), 3C, 20S, 60S

Darrel Williams (LSU): 40 (4.72), BP (22), Vert (32.0), Broad (109), 3C, 20S, 60S

Jeff Wilson (North Texas): 40, BP (15), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Offensive Linemen

Brian Allen (Michigan State): 40 (5.34), BP (27), Vert (26.5), Broad (99), 3C (7.81), 20S, 60S

David Bright (Stanford): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Orlando Brown (Oklahoma): 40 (5.85), BP (14), Vert (19.5), Broad (82), 3C (7.87), 20S, 60S

Alex Cappa (Humboldt State): 40 (5.39), BP (24), Vert (26.5), Broad (97), 3C (8.04), 20S, 60S

Geron Christian (Louisville): 40 (5.33), BP (19), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Will Clapp (LSU): 40 (5.39), BP (25), Vert (29.0), Broad (97.0), 3C (8.04), 20S, 60S

Mason Cole (Michigan): 40 (5.23), BP (23), Vert (23.5), Broad (104), 3C (7.77), 20S, 60S

Austin Corbett (Nevada): 40 (5.15), BP (19), Vert (28.0), Broad (106), 3C (7.87), 20S, 60S

Tyrell Crosby (Oregon): 40 (5.23), BP (17), Vert (30.0), Broad (105), 3C (7.89), 20S, 60S

James Daniels (Iowa): 40, BP (21), Vert (30.5), Broad (108), 3C (7.29), 20S, 60S

Jamil Demby (Maine): 40 (5.58), BP (17), Vert (23.5), Broad (98), 3C (7.86), 20S, 60S

Nick Gates (Nebraska): 40 (5.46), BP (20), Vert (24.0), Broad (94), 3C (7.61), 20S, 60S

Colby Gossett (Appalachian State): 40 (5.20), BP (32), Vert (25.0), Broad (103), 3C (7.60), 20S, 60S

Desmond Harrison (West Georgia): 40 (4.90), BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Taylor Hearn (Clemson): 40 (5.45), BP (18), Vert (24.0), Broad (96), 3C (7.84), 20S, 60S

Will Hernandez (UTEP): 40 (5.15), BP (37), Vert (24.0), Broad (104), 3C (7.59), 20S, 60S

Jamarco Jones (Ohio State): 40 (5.50), BP, Vert (24.0), Broad (102), 3C (8.32), 20S, 60S

Sam Jones (Arizona State): 40 (5.32), BP (28), Vert (27.0), Broad (101), 3C (7.92), 20S, 60S

Jaryd Jones-Smith (Pittsburgh): 40 (5.22), BP (16), Vert (27.0), Broad (109), 3C (8.10), 20S, 60S

Rick Leonard (Florida State): 40, BP (19), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Cole Madison (Washington State): 40 (5.33), BP (26), Vert (28.5), Broad (97), 3C (7.86), 20S, 60S

K.J. Malone (LSU): 40 (5.34), BP (15), Vert (29.5), Broad (103), 3C, 20S, 60S

KC McDermott (Miami): 40 (5.35), BP (26), Vert (23.5), Broad (97), 3C (7.72), 20S, 60S

Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame): 40, BP (24), Vert (28.5), Broad (105), 3C, 20S, 60S

Kolton Miller (UCLA): 40 (4.95), BP (24), Vert (31.5), Broad (121), 3C (7.34), 20S, 60S

Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame): 40, BP (35), Vert (26.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.65), 20S, 60S

Joseph Noteboom (TCU): 40 (4.96), BP (27), Vert (24.0), Broad (102), 3C (7.65), 20S, 60S

Brian O'Neill (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.82), BP (22), Vert (29.5), Broad (107), 3C (7.14), 20S, 60S

Chukwuma Okorafor (Western Michigan): 40 (5.31), BP (19), Vert (23.5), Broad (102), 3C (7.87), 20S, 60S

Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T): 40 (5.40), BP, Vert (28.5), Broad (113), 3C (7.82), 20S, 60S

Timon Parris (Stony Brook): 40, BP (27), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Skyler Phillips (Idaho State): 40 (5.10), BP, Vert (29.0), Broad (104), 3C (7.95), 20S, 60S

Billy Price (Ohio State): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Scott Quessenberry (UCLA): 40 (5.09), BP (25), Vert (33.5), Broad (111), 3C (7.50), 20S, 60S

Frank Ragnow (Arkansas): 40, BP (26), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Martinas Rankin (Mississippi State): 40, BP (24), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Will Richardson (NC State): 40 (5.26), BP, Vert (31.5), Broad (108), 3C (7.80), 20S, 60S

Greg Senat (Wagner): 40 (5.38), BP (19), Vert (26.0), Broad (106), 3C (7.41), 20S, 60S

Coleman Shelton (Washington): 40 (5.24), BP, Vert (26.5), Broad (110), 3C (7.62), 20S, 60S

Braden Smith (Auburn): 40 (5.22), BP (35), Vert (33.5), Broad (113), 3C, 20S, 60S

Rod Taylor (Ole Miss): 40 (5.24), BP, Vert (30.5), Broad (99), 3C, 20S, 60S

Wyatt Teller (Virginia Tech): 40 (5.24), BP (30), Vert (29.0), Broad (114), 3C (7.45), 20S, 60S

Brett Toth (Army): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Salesi Uhatafe (Utah): 40 (5.40), BP, Vert (28.0), Broad (109), 3C (7.70), 20S, 60S

Toby Weathersby (LSU): 40 (5.34), BP (28), Vert (24.5), Broad (106), 3C (8.55), 20S, 60S

Sean Welsh (Iowa): 40 (5.43), BP (20), Vert (25.0), Broad (103), 3C (7.90), 20S, 60S

Connor Williams (Texas): 40 (5.05), BP (26), Vert (34.0), Broad (112), 3C (7.83), 20S, 60S

Isaiah Wynn (Georgia): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Special Teamers

Mike Badgley (K, Miami): 40 (4.94), BP, Vert, Broad (111), 3C, 20S, 60S

Drew Brown (K, Nebraska): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Daniel Carlson (K, Auburn): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Trevor Daniel (P, Tennessee): 40 (4.98), BP (23), Vert (32.5), Broad (119), 3C, 20S, 60S

Joseph Davidson (P, Bowling Green): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Michael Dickson (P, Texas): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Eddy Pineiro (K, Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

JK Scott (P, Alabama): 40 (4.83), BP, Vert (30.5), Broad (114), 3C (7.28), 20S, 60S

Johnny Townsend (P, Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Shane Tripucka (P, Texas A&M): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Ryan Winslow (P, Pittsburgh): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Friday Recap

All eyes were on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley during Friday's combine action, and the potential No. 1 overall pick did not disappoint.

Among running backs, only NC State's Nyheim Hines (4.38 seconds) posted a better time than Barkley's 4.40 seconds despite Barkley weighing in at 233 lbs.

As seen in the following video courtesy of NFL Network, Barkley ran a better 40 than Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara:

Barkley's combine dominance actually began Thursday when he crushed the bench press with 29 reps, which tied with Georgia's Nick Chubb for the most among running backs.

NFL Network tweeted Barkley's powerful showing:

In addition to his speed and strength, Barkley showed off his explosiveness and pure athleticism in the vertical jump.

The Penn State product leaped a ridiculous 41 inches, per the NFL's official Twitter account:

That gave him one of the top vertical leaps among running backs at the combine since 2003:

According to NFL Network's Rich Eisen, the only player who matched what Barkley was able to do in the bench press and vertical jump at last year's combine was defensive end Myles Garrett, who went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns:

The Browns will have a chance to nab Barkley as well since they own the No. 1 overall pick before selecting again at No. 4.

NFL Research provided a breakdown of some current and former NFL stars Barkley outperformed in various drills:

Barkley undoubtedly stole the show among running backs, but he wasn't the only one to help their cause in the draft.

LSU's Derrius Guice looks like a strong candidate to go in the first round, he bolstered his status by running a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, which ranked fifth among all running backs:

In terms of backs who were likely to be Day 2 or Day 3 selections, Alabama's Bo Scarbrough may have done himself the biggest service.

At nearly 230 lbs., Scarbrough ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and was also among the top performers in both the vertical jump and broad jump, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com:

One back who had a tough day was USC's Ronald Jones II.

Jones was slated to take part in all drills, but he aggravated a hamstring injury on his first 40-yard dash attempt, which knocked him out for the rest of the day, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

While he ran the 40 in 4.65 seconds, Jones could likely turn in a better showing at full health.

Offensive linemen ran the gamut Friday from helping their stock tremendously to potentially costing themselves millions of dollars.

The biggest example of the latter group was Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who struggled across the board.

It started with the bench press on Thursday, as he was only able to get up 14 reps despite standing nearly 6'8" and weighing 345 lbs.

According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, that marked one of the worst performances from an offensive lineman with Brown's arm length since 2003:

Things got even worse for Brown on Friday with the 40-yard dash.

Brown ran the 40 in 5.85 seconds, which was a time that NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock described as "historically bad," per Sporting News:

According to NFL Research, only four players have had a slower 40 time at the combine since 2003:

Even the positional drills were a struggle for Brown, as he drew the ire of the coaches for seemingly not giving maximum effort, per Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher:

Brown was widely viewed as a first-round prospect and one of the top tackles in the class prior to the combine, but his disastrous performance could have teams second guessing his status.

UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller was the antithesis of Brown on Friday, as he looked fantastic across the board.

Miller set a new combine record for offensive linemen with a broad jump of 10 feet and one inch:

According to Rotoworld's Josh Norris, the offensive linemen who compared favorably to Miller in that drill since 2006 all went in the first round:

Miller was also one of the best linemen in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.95 seconds, but Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill blew away the field.

O'Neill finished with a time of 4.82 seconds and looked more like a tight end than a tackle while cruising down the field:

The Pitt lineman also had the best three-cone drill showing, which could help earn him some first-round consideration.

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams may have solidified his first-round status by finishing in the top five among linemen in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Per NFL draft insider Jared Tokarz, coaches were also impressed with how Williams looked in positional drills:

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson is the favorite to be the first offensive lineman taken in the draft, and he helped his cause in a few areas.

Most notably, Nelson tied for second in bench press reps among offensive linemen with 35, which ranked behind only UTEP guard Will Hernandez, who also looks like a first-round candidate:

Nelson was unable to try his hand at the 40, though, due to a hamstring tweak he suffered while warming up, according to Jones.

Ohio State lineman Billy Price is widely viewed as the top center in the draft, and he may also have the ability to play guard at the next level.

He could not partake Friday, however, due to a partially torn pec suffered while doing the bench press, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With Price on the shelf, it could potentially open the door for some of Friday's top performers to move up in the draft pecking order in the coming weeks.

*Combine results courtesy of NFL.com.