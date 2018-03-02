NFL Combine 2018 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

NFL Combine 2018 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All DrillsMarch 2, 2018
The top prospects in the 2018 NFL draft have gathered in Indianapolis to take part in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium as drills take place Friday through Monday.
Different position groups will take the field each day. The action started Friday as running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players showed scouts, general managers and coaches how they might fit in at the NFL level.
Along with pro days, the combine represents one of the final chances for prospects to impress NFL decision-makers ahead of the 2018 NFL draft in Arlington, Texas, from April 26 through April 28.
Here is a look at how all combine participants fared in the 40-yard dash, bench press and other drills they completed.
*Drill abbreviations are 40 (40-yard dash), BP (bench press), Vert (vertical jump), Broad (broad jump), 3C (3-cone drill), 20S (20-yard shuttle) and 60S (60-yard shuttle).
**Drill measurements are 40-yard dash (seconds), bench press (reps), vertical jump (inches), broad jump (inches), 3-cone drill (seconds), 20-yard shuttle (seconds) and 60-yard shuttle (seconds).
Friday Results (RB, OL, ST)
Running Backs
Josh Adams (Notre Dame): 40, BP (18), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Kalen Ballage (Arizona State): 40 (4.46), BP (15), Vert (33.5), Broad (122), 3C (6.91), 20S, 60S
Saquon Barkley (Penn State): 40 (4.40), BP (29), Vert (41.0), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Nick Bawden (San Diego State): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Nick Chubb (Georgia): 40 (4.52), BP (29), Vert (38.5), Broad (128), 3C (7.09), 20S, 60S
Lavon Coleman (Washington): 40 (4.65), BP (23), Vert (33.0), Broad (120), 3C, 20S, 60S
Justin Crawford (West Virginia): 40 (4.64), BP (11), Vert (33.5), Broad (122), 3C, 20S, 60S
Chase Edmonds (Fordham): 40 (4.55), BP (19), Vert (34.0), Broad (122), 3C (6.79), 20S, 60S
Donnie Ernsberger (Western Michigan): 40 (4.78), BP (15), Vert (31.0), Broad (114), 3C (7.09), 20S, 60S
Dimitri Flowers (Oklahoma): 40 (4.83), BP (17), Vert (30.5), Broad (109), 3C (7.45), 20S, 60S
Jarvion Franklin (Western Michigan): 40 (4.63), BP (18), Vert (30.0), Broad (109), 3C (6.93), 20S, 60S
Royce Freeman (Oregon): 40 (4.54), BP (17), Vert (34.0), Broad (118), 3C (6.90), 20S, 60S
Derrius Guice (LSU): 40 (4.49), BP (15), Vert (31.5), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Kyle Hicks (TCU): 40 (4.63), BP (13), Vert (36.5), Broad (122), 3C, 20S, 60S
Nyheim Hines (NC State): 40 (4.38), BP, Vert (35.5), Broad (119), 3C (7.18), 20S, 60S
Justin Jackson (Northwestern): 40 (4.52), BP (13), Vert (38.5), Broad (122), 3C (6.81), 20S, 60S
Kerryon Johnson (Auburn): 40, BP (11), Vert (40.0), Broad (126), 3C (7.07), 20S, 60S
Ronald Jones (USC): 40 (4.65), BP, Vert (36.5), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
John Kelly (Tennessee): 40, BP (15), Vert (35.0), Broad (120), 3C (7.13), 20S, 60S
Sony Michel (Georgia): 40 (4.54), BP (22), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Ryan Nall (Oregon State): 40 (4.58), BP (15), Vert (33.0), Broad (122), 3C (6.95), 20S, 60S
Rashaad Penny (San Diego State): 40 (4.46), BP (13), Vert (32.5), Broad (120), 3C, 20S, 60S
Kamryn Pettway (Auburn): 40 (4.74), BP (22), Vert (33.5), Broad (116), 3C, 20S, 60S
Demario Richard (Arizona State): 40 (4.70), BP (12), Vert (29.5), Broad (115), 3C, 20S, 60S
Bo Scarbrough (Alabama): 40 (4.52), BP (14), Vert (40.0), Broad (129), 3C, 20S, 60S
Roc Thomas (Jacksonville State): 40 (4.56), BP (16), Vert (35.5), Broad (125), 3C, 20S, 60S
Akrum Wadley (Iowa): 40 (4.54), BP (12), Vert (32.0), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Mark Walton (Miami): 40 (4.60), BP (18), Vert (31.5), Broad (118), 3C, 20S, 60S
Chris Warren (Texas): 40 (4.69), BP (25), Vert (33.0), Broad (121), 3C (6.98), 20S, 60S
Jordan Wilkins (Ole Miss): 40 (4.71), BP (16), Vert (36.0), Broad (117), 3C, 20S, 60S
Darrel Williams (LSU): 40 (4.72), BP (22), Vert (32.0), Broad (109), 3C, 20S, 60S
Jeff Wilson (North Texas): 40, BP (15), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Offensive Linemen
Brian Allen (Michigan State): 40 (5.34), BP (27), Vert (26.5), Broad (99), 3C (7.81), 20S, 60S
David Bright (Stanford): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Orlando Brown (Oklahoma): 40 (5.85), BP (14), Vert (19.5), Broad (82), 3C (7.87), 20S, 60S
Alex Cappa (Humboldt State): 40 (5.39), BP (24), Vert (26.5), Broad (97), 3C (8.04), 20S, 60S
Geron Christian (Louisville): 40 (5.33), BP (19), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Will Clapp (LSU): 40 (5.39), BP (25), Vert (29.0), Broad (97.0), 3C (8.04), 20S, 60S
Mason Cole (Michigan): 40 (5.23), BP (23), Vert (23.5), Broad (104), 3C (7.77), 20S, 60S
Austin Corbett (Nevada): 40 (5.15), BP (19), Vert (28.0), Broad (106), 3C (7.87), 20S, 60S
Tyrell Crosby (Oregon): 40 (5.23), BP (17), Vert (30.0), Broad (105), 3C (7.89), 20S, 60S
James Daniels (Iowa): 40, BP (21), Vert (30.5), Broad (108), 3C (7.29), 20S, 60S
Jamil Demby (Maine): 40 (5.58), BP (17), Vert (23.5), Broad (98), 3C (7.86), 20S, 60S
Nick Gates (Nebraska): 40 (5.46), BP (20), Vert (24.0), Broad (94), 3C (7.61), 20S, 60S
Colby Gossett (Appalachian State): 40 (5.20), BP (32), Vert (25.0), Broad (103), 3C (7.60), 20S, 60S
Desmond Harrison (West Georgia): 40 (4.90), BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Taylor Hearn (Clemson): 40 (5.45), BP (18), Vert (24.0), Broad (96), 3C (7.84), 20S, 60S
Will Hernandez (UTEP): 40 (5.15), BP (37), Vert (24.0), Broad (104), 3C (7.59), 20S, 60S
Jamarco Jones (Ohio State): 40 (5.50), BP, Vert (24.0), Broad (102), 3C (8.32), 20S, 60S
Sam Jones (Arizona State): 40 (5.32), BP (28), Vert (27.0), Broad (101), 3C (7.92), 20S, 60S
Jaryd Jones-Smith (Pittsburgh): 40 (5.22), BP (16), Vert (27.0), Broad (109), 3C (8.10), 20S, 60S
Rick Leonard (Florida State): 40, BP (19), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Cole Madison (Washington State): 40 (5.33), BP (26), Vert (28.5), Broad (97), 3C (7.86), 20S, 60S
K.J. Malone (LSU): 40 (5.34), BP (15), Vert (29.5), Broad (103), 3C, 20S, 60S
KC McDermott (Miami): 40 (5.35), BP (26), Vert (23.5), Broad (97), 3C (7.72), 20S, 60S
Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame): 40, BP (24), Vert (28.5), Broad (105), 3C, 20S, 60S
Kolton Miller (UCLA): 40 (4.95), BP (24), Vert (31.5), Broad (121), 3C (7.34), 20S, 60S
Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame): 40, BP (35), Vert (26.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.65), 20S, 60S
Joseph Noteboom (TCU): 40 (4.96), BP (27), Vert (24.0), Broad (102), 3C (7.65), 20S, 60S
Brian O'Neill (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.82), BP (22), Vert (29.5), Broad (107), 3C (7.14), 20S, 60S
Chukwuma Okorafor (Western Michigan): 40 (5.31), BP (19), Vert (23.5), Broad (102), 3C (7.87), 20S, 60S
Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T): 40 (5.40), BP, Vert (28.5), Broad (113), 3C (7.82), 20S, 60S
Timon Parris (Stony Brook): 40, BP (27), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Skyler Phillips (Idaho State): 40 (5.10), BP, Vert (29.0), Broad (104), 3C (7.95), 20S, 60S
Billy Price (Ohio State): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Scott Quessenberry (UCLA): 40 (5.09), BP (25), Vert (33.5), Broad (111), 3C (7.50), 20S, 60S
Frank Ragnow (Arkansas): 40, BP (26), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Martinas Rankin (Mississippi State): 40, BP (24), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Will Richardson (NC State): 40 (5.26), BP, Vert (31.5), Broad (108), 3C (7.80), 20S, 60S
Greg Senat (Wagner): 40 (5.38), BP (19), Vert (26.0), Broad (106), 3C (7.41), 20S, 60S
Coleman Shelton (Washington): 40 (5.24), BP, Vert (26.5), Broad (110), 3C (7.62), 20S, 60S
Braden Smith (Auburn): 40 (5.22), BP (35), Vert (33.5), Broad (113), 3C, 20S, 60S
Rod Taylor (Ole Miss): 40 (5.24), BP, Vert (30.5), Broad (99), 3C, 20S, 60S
Wyatt Teller (Virginia Tech): 40 (5.24), BP (30), Vert (29.0), Broad (114), 3C (7.45), 20S, 60S
Brett Toth (Army): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Salesi Uhatafe (Utah): 40 (5.40), BP, Vert (28.0), Broad (109), 3C (7.70), 20S, 60S
Toby Weathersby (LSU): 40 (5.34), BP (28), Vert (24.5), Broad (106), 3C (8.55), 20S, 60S
Sean Welsh (Iowa): 40 (5.43), BP (20), Vert (25.0), Broad (103), 3C (7.90), 20S, 60S
Connor Williams (Texas): 40 (5.05), BP (26), Vert (34.0), Broad (112), 3C (7.83), 20S, 60S
Isaiah Wynn (Georgia): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Special Teamers
Mike Badgley (K, Miami): 40 (4.94), BP, Vert, Broad (111), 3C, 20S, 60S
Drew Brown (K, Nebraska): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Daniel Carlson (K, Auburn): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Trevor Daniel (P, Tennessee): 40 (4.98), BP (23), Vert (32.5), Broad (119), 3C, 20S, 60S
Joseph Davidson (P, Bowling Green): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Michael Dickson (P, Texas): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Eddy Pineiro (K, Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
JK Scott (P, Alabama): 40 (4.83), BP, Vert (30.5), Broad (114), 3C (7.28), 20S, 60S
Johnny Townsend (P, Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Shane Tripucka (P, Texas A&M): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Ryan Winslow (P, Pittsburgh): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Friday Recap
All eyes were on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley during Friday's combine action, and the potential No. 1 overall pick did not disappoint.
Among running backs, only NC State's Nyheim Hines (4.38 seconds) posted a better time than Barkley's 4.40 seconds despite Barkley weighing in at 233 lbs.
As seen in the following video courtesy of NFL Network, Barkley ran a better 40 than Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
.@Saquonb21 vs. @A_kamara6 vs. @EzekielElliott Now that's a talented group! 📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network https://t.co/CDcGiHJ3VS2018-3-2 19:13:22
Barkley's combine dominance actually began Thursday when he crushed the bench press with 29 reps, which tied with Georgia's Nick Chubb for the most among running backs.
NFL Network tweeted Barkley's powerful showing:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
You've seen him tear up the football field. Now watch him do 29 (!!!) reps on the bench press. 😳 @saquonb21 📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network https://t.co/WMD8kaS7CJ2018-3-1 21:48:16
In addition to his speed and strength, Barkley showed off his explosiveness and pure athleticism in the vertical jump.
The Penn State product leaped a ridiculous 41 inches, per the NFL's official Twitter account:
NFL @NFL
😱😱😱 @saquonb21 with the 41" vertical jump! @PennStateFball #NFLCombine https://t.co/OlpmMGYSV72018-3-2 17:29:20
That gave him one of the top vertical leaps among running backs at the combine since 2003:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Special player doing special things. How @saquonb21's 41" vertical stacks up against the best ⤵️ https://t.co/2imNqlhqek2018-3-2 18:16:11
According to NFL Network's Rich Eisen, the only player who matched what Barkley was able to do in the bench press and vertical jump at last year's combine was defensive end Myles Garrett, who went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns:
Rich Eisen @richeisen
How remarkable a 2018 Combine is @saquonb21 already having before his 40? He followed his 29 reps of 225 with a 41-inch vertical leap. The only player with 25+ reps/40+ vert at the 2017 Combine: @MylesLGarrett, the eventual first overall pick.2018-3-2 18:15:02
The Browns will have a chance to nab Barkley as well since they own the No. 1 overall pick before selecting again at No. 4.
NFL Research provided a breakdown of some current and former NFL stars Barkley outperformed in various drills:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley at 2018 Combine: - Stronger than Joe Thomas - Quicker than DeSean Jackson - Faster than Devin Hester - Jumps higher than Julio Jones @PennStateFball https://t.co/usgR6vJvOn2018-3-2 19:59:40
Barkley undoubtedly stole the show among running backs, but he wasn't the only one to help their cause in the draft.
LSU's Derrius Guice looks like a strong candidate to go in the first round, he bolstered his status by running a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, which ranked fifth among all running backs:
NFL @NFL
Derrius Guice (@DhaSickest) runs a 4.49u 40-yard dash! @LSUfootball #NFLCombine 📺: @nflnetwork https://t.co/uLkLAAZvDy2018-3-2 18:40:09
In terms of backs who were likely to be Day 2 or Day 3 selections, Alabama's Bo Scarbrough may have done himself the biggest service.
At nearly 230 lbs., Scarbrough ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and was also among the top performers in both the vertical jump and broad jump, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com:
Matt Zenitz @mzenitz
It's been a good day for Bo Scarbrough. At 228 pounds, ran a 4.52 official 40, which was tied for sixth-best among running backs. Had the best broad jump among running backs (10'9"). Was tied for second among running backs with a 40-inch vertical jump.2018-3-2 20:20:01
One back who had a tough day was USC's Ronald Jones II.
Jones was slated to take part in all drills, but he aggravated a hamstring injury on his first 40-yard dash attempt, which knocked him out for the rest of the day, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.
While he ran the 40 in 4.65 seconds, Jones could likely turn in a better showing at full health.
Offensive linemen ran the gamut Friday from helping their stock tremendously to potentially costing themselves millions of dollars.
The biggest example of the latter group was Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who struggled across the board.
It started with the bench press on Thursday, as he was only able to get up 14 reps despite standing nearly 6'8" and weighing 345 lbs.
According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, that marked one of the worst performances from an offensive lineman with Brown's arm length since 2003:
Chad Reuter @chad_reuter
Historical context for Orlando Brown's reps, OT with 35"+ arms - 14 one of the couple lowest for OT I see since 2003. Alex Barron DNP (21 at pro day) Clady 24 Tyron Smith 29 Cherilus 24 Okung 38 Jake Long 31 Stanley DNP (24 pro day) Solder 212018-3-1 21:46:53
Things got even worse for Brown on Friday with the 40-yard dash.
Brown ran the 40 in 5.85 seconds, which was a time that NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock described as "historically bad," per Sporting News:
Sporting News @sportingnews
"That's a historically bad time." - Mike Mayock on Orlando Brown running an unofficial 5.86 in the 40-yard dash. https://t.co/FuYQVbnOga2018-3-2 14:54:06
According to NFL Research, only four players have had a slower 40 time at the combine since 2003:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Oklahoma's Orlando Brown ran the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds, the 5th-slowest time by any player at the Combine since 2003 https://t.co/rc8DRsY4362018-3-2 15:23:04
Even the positional drills were a struggle for Brown, as he drew the ire of the coaches for seemingly not giving maximum effort, per Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher:
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
Coaches yelling at Orlando Brown for not running in the drills.2018-3-2 15:17:21
Brown was widely viewed as a first-round prospect and one of the top tackles in the class prior to the combine, but his disastrous performance could have teams second guessing his status.
UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller was the antithesis of Brown on Friday, as he looked fantastic across the board.
Miller set a new combine record for offensive linemen with a broad jump of 10 feet and one inch:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
The #NFLCombine, where records are broken. @UCLAFootball OL Kolton Miller just broad jumped 10’1” 😳 📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network! https://t.co/casJpKb31c2018-3-2 16:00:12
According to Rotoworld's Josh Norris, the offensive linemen who compared favorably to Miller in that drill since 2006 all went in the first round:
Josh Norris @JoshNorris
With UCLA T Kolton Miller recording a 10'1" broad jump, that tops... Lane Johnson 9'10" Taylor Lewan 9'9" Eric Fisher 9'8" Garett Bolles 9'7" For the top results since (at least) 2006. All of those went first round...2018-3-2 16:07:38
Miller was also one of the best linemen in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.95 seconds, but Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill blew away the field.
O'Neill finished with a time of 4.82 seconds and looked more like a tight end than a tackle while cruising down the field:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Brian O'Neill can RUN! The @Pitt_FB OL clocks a 4.80(u) in the 40! 📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network! https://t.co/8L0Ha4d7CV2018-3-2 16:41:58
The Pitt lineman also had the best three-cone drill showing, which could help earn him some first-round consideration.
Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams may have solidified his first-round status by finishing in the top five among linemen in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.
Per NFL draft insider Jared Tokarz, coaches were also impressed with how Williams looked in positional drills:
Jared Tokarz @NFLDraftInsider
Texas OT Connor Williams has had a very impressive day. 5.08 40 yard dash. Standing out in the early OL drills. NFL coaches there very complimentary of how well he’s doing.2018-3-2 17:48:49
Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson is the favorite to be the first offensive lineman taken in the draft, and he helped his cause in a few areas.
Most notably, Nelson tied for second in bench press reps among offensive linemen with 35, which ranked behind only UTEP guard Will Hernandez, who also looks like a first-round candidate:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
THIRTY 💪 FIVE 💪 REPS 💪 @NDFootball's @BigQ56 kicking off the bench press in spectacular fashion. 📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network https://t.co/jyiBubIMU32018-3-1 20:46:00
Nelson was unable to try his hand at the 40, though, due to a hamstring tweak he suffered while warming up, according to Jones.
Ohio State lineman Billy Price is widely viewed as the top center in the draft, and he may also have the ability to play guard at the next level.
He could not partake Friday, however, due to a partially torn pec suffered while doing the bench press, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
With Price on the shelf, it could potentially open the door for some of Friday's top performers to move up in the draft pecking order in the coming weeks.
*Combine results courtesy of NFL.com.
