Dion Lewis Rumors: 49ers, Jets, Raiders Among Teams Expected to Pursue RB

Running back Dion Lewis is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams after helping lead the New England Patriots to their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "as many as six or seven teams are expected to pursue Lewis," who is set for free agency this offseason. Florio specifically mentioned the New York Jets, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts among those who are "potentially interested."

Lewis hasn't established himself as a workhorse running back during his NFL career, which started in 2011 when he was a fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is coming off his best statistical season.

The Pittsburgh product tallied 896 rushing yards—his first season with more than 283—and 10 total touchdowns (six rushing, three receiving and one kick return). He is a versatile back who has no trouble staying on the field on third downs because of his pass-catching prowess.

Lewis had 36 catches in just seven games in 2015, 17 catches in seven games in 2016 and 32 catches in 2017 to go along with 16 catches in three postseason games.

Durability is a serious concern for the 27-year-old considering last season was the first time since he was a rookie in 2011 he appeared in double-digit games. Still, he is a playmaker who can contribute in the rushing attack, aerial assault and on special teams if needed and demonstrated last year he is capable of posting impressive numbers if he remains healthy.