B/R's Chris Simms Ranks Lamar Jackson as His No. 1 QB in 2018 NFL Draft

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Chris Simms has Lamar Jackson pegged as the No. 1 overall quarterback on his board entering the 2018 draft.

On the latest episode of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast, Simms said he's seen enough from Jackson over the last two seasons at Louisville to believe he has all of the traits necessary to succeed at the next level.

"I have the least questions about Lamar Jackson," he said. "You get to see everything. Played against big talent. [I've] seen him step on the pedal and throw the 100 mph fastball. [I've] seen him throw the touch. [I've] seen him be durable. There's no questions about Lamar."

Simms added he believes the notion Jackson will need to change positions in the NFL, given all he's accomplished under center, is an outlandish idea.

"[Moving to wide receiver] is the dumbest f--king thing I've ever heard," he said.

There's also the matter of Jackson's dynamic rushing capabilities, which allowed him to pile up 4,132 yards and 50 scores on the ground over three seasons with the Cardinals.

"The running is the best running I've ever seen from a quarterback other than Michael Vick. He's a better runner than Vince Young or RG3 and it's not even close," he said. "This kid is not just a straight-ahead runner. He's like Michael Vick. If you're one-on-one with him, he can break your ankles. He can break two people's ankles at the same time. He is that gifted of a runner."

However, consensus has been hard to come by with regard to the dual-threat talent.

B/R's Matt Miller currently ranks Jackson as his No. 5 quarterback behind Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield.

"The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is an electric, dominant player but is among the most polarizing prospects I can remember evaluating," Miller wrote. "Jackson made huge strides as a player in 2017, but NFL sources maintain he's at best a developmental quarterback and at worst moving to wide receiver. A good week of interviews and workouts could help Jackson gain the traction he needs inside front offices."

Jackson is scheduled to participate in on-field drills Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.