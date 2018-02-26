Report: Roger Goodell to Fine Jerry Jones 'Millions' over Public Criticism

LM Otero/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is prepared to fine Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "millions of dollars" in part after Jones attempted to thwart Goodell's contract extension negotiations, the New York Times' Ken Belson reported Monday.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported Jones "is expected to be fined more than $2 million by the NFL for conduct detrimental to the league."

According to Belson, Goodell also took issue with Jones publicly advocating for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid a suspension after the league had investigated domestic violence claims against him.

Belson reported several owners support the fine against Jones and that Goodell only pursued the action after they "believed that Jones had crossed an unspoken boundary by threatening his colleagues."

Belson reported in November that Jones had hired attorney David Boies in preparation for a potential lawsuit against the NFL and the group of owners negotiating Goodell's extension.

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported that Jones not only wanted to stall the negotiations but also replace Goodell as commissioner. Jones had been advocating behind the scenes for a regime change and had already identified a hand-picked replacement for Goodell.

According to Van Natta and Wickersham, Elliott's six-game suspension was one of the reasons for Jones' antipathy toward Goodell. Jones said publicly last August "you have no evidence here," regarding the case against Elliott.

Van Natta and Wickersham had also reported Jones approached NFL investigator Lisa Friel at a hotel bar during the time of the NFL's annual league meeting in October 2016. Jones reportedly personally lobbied Friel to be lenient toward Elliott, telling her: "I'm saying this as an owner. Your bread and butter is going to get both of us thrown out on the street."